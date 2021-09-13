Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Lions Week 1 Matchup

Takeaways From the 49ers Week 1 Win Over the Lions

  1. Beyond a fumbled snap on the first offensive play of the game, San Francisco's offense was rolling in the first half, putting up 24 points.
  2. The 49ers appear in good hands with their linebacking corps. Azeez Al-Shaair finished the game second behind Fred Warner with seven total tackles.
  3. Deebo Samuel was back to doing Deebo Samuel things, being used in a multitude of ways on offense and fighting for extra yards after the catch.
  4. Trey Lance made his NFL debut in the first quarter on a QB designed run for a 1-yard pickup.
  5. Raheem Mostertsuffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Dre Greenlaw left the contest at the top of the third quarter with a groin injury and did not return. Jason Verrett went down with a non-contact knee injury in the fourth quarter

49ers Record Highest-Scoring First Half Under HC Kyle Shanahan

It was a rough start for the San Francisco 49ers as the Detroit Lions offense came out strong with a fast run game to open the first quarter.

It was a different story for San Francisco. On the first snap for the 49ers offense, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fumbled the ball on a snap in the pocket with a misconnection between the quarterback and center, Alex Mack﻿, later recovered by Lions linebacker Jamie Collins.

From that moment on, the 49ers capitalized on every possession they had in the first half, making it the highest scoring first half the 49ers have ever had under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Stats and Facts

  • The 49ers improved to 39-28-1 overall against the Lions, including a 15-18 record on the road. San Francisco has now won 18 of the last 21 regular season matchups and 11 of the last 12 overall.
  • The 49ers led the Lions 31-10 at halftime. The team's 31 points were the most by the team in the first half since scoring 35 in the first half vs. the St. Louis Rams (11/16/08).
  • Garoppolo finished the game completing 17 of 25 attempts for 314 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 124.2.
  • Samuel's 189 yards are a career high and the most by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Richie James had 189 yards vs. the Green Bay Packers (11/5/20).
  • ﻿Kentavius Street﻿ brought down Goff for a 10-yard sack, the first of Street's career. He finished the game with three tackles and 1.0 sack.

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

