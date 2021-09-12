Stats & Facts: 49ers Are 6-0 in Games Jimmy G Throws for Over 300 Yards

It might not have been pretty, but the San Francisco 49ers pulled off a 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in the season opener. San Francisco started off hot, posting 31 points in the first half alone before Detroit rallied for two touchdowns in the final minutes of the contest.
Here are some notable stats and figures from the Week 1 victory.
Team Notes
- The 49ers improved to 39-28-1 overall against the Lions, including a 15-18 record on the road. San Francisco has now won 18 of the last 21 regular season matchups and 11 of the last 12 overall.
- Kyle Shanahan is now 2-0 against the Lions as a head coach.
- San Francisco begins the season 1-0 for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons, including two of the last three years.
- The 49ers open the season with a road victory for the second time in the last three seasons [W, 31-17 at TB (9/8/19)].
- San Francisco defeated the Lions, 41-33. The team's 41 points scored are the third-most by the team in a season opener and the most on the road.
- The 49ers led the Lions 31-10 at halftime. The team's 31 points were the most by the team in the first half since scoring 35 in the first half vs. the St. Louis Rams (11/16/08).
- San Francisco's +21 halftime scoring differential is the third-highest in a road season opener by the 49ers in franchise history [+25 at Dal. (9/7/14) and +24 at Min. (9/17/67)].
Player Notes
- Garoppolo finished the game completing 17 of 25 attempts for 314 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 124.2. It marked his sixth career game with 300-or-more passing yards as a member of the 49ers. The 49ers are now 6-0 in games that Garoppolo throws for at least 300 yards. His six games with 300-or-more passing yards are tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.
- His 79-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel was the longest pass of his career.
- Samuel registered nine receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown on the day. Samuel's 189 yards are a career high and the most by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Richie James had 189 yards vs. the Green Bay Packers (11/5/20).
- He has now reached 100-or-more receiving yards in a game for the fifth time in his career.
- His 79-yard touchdown reception from Garoppolo was the longest reception of his career.
- On his first career passing attempt, Lance completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
- According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Lance became the first rookie quarterback to throw a touchdown on their first NFL attempt in Week 1 since Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan did so in 2008.
- With the touchdown pass, Lance became the first 49ers rookie quarterback to throw a touchdown since C.J. Beathard threw two scores vs. the New York Giants (11/12/17).
- Making his NFL debut, Mitchell registered 19 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown, a 38-yard touchdown run. Mitchell became the first rookie in franchise history to register 100-or-more rushing yards in their NFL debut.
- Mitchell became the first 49ers rookie to register a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut since Carlos Hyde registered a 4-yard touchdown run in his debut at Dallas Cowboys (9/7/14).
- Mitchell's 38-yard touchdown run was the longest by a 49ers rookie since wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had a 38-yard rushing touchdown vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (10/4/20).
- According to the Elias Sports Bureau, with Lance's touchdown pass and Mitchell's rushing score, the 49ers duo became the first rookies to register at least one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown in their NFL debut since The Washington Football Team's quarterback Robert Griffin III and running back Alfred Morris accomplished the feat in 2012.
- Hasty saw his only carry of the game go for a 3-yard touchdown.
- Hasty now has two career rushing touchdowns, with his last coming at Seattle Seahawks (11/1/20).
- Making his 49ers debut, Sherfield caught two passes for 23 yards and one touchdown.
- He now has two career receiving touchdowns and registered his first since 12/16/18 at Atlanta Falcons as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
- Greenlaw intercepted Lions quarterback Jared Goff and returned the pass 39 yards for a touchdown.
- The interception marked the second for Greenlaw and first since 11/11/19 vs. Seattle (47 yards).
- Greenlaw became the first member of the 49ers to return an interception for a touchdown since Javon Kinlaw had a 27-yard interception returned for a touchdown at Los Angeles Rams (11/29/20).
- Street brought down Goff for a 10-yard sack, the first of Street's career. He finished the game with three tackles and 1.0 sack.
- Bosa brought down Goff for an 8-yard sack, the 10th of his career and first since 12/15/19 vs. the Atlanta Falcons (1.0 sack).
Dee Ford
- Ford brought down Goff for a 6-yard sack, marking his first sack since 11/17/19 vs. Arizona (1.0 sack). He now has 38.0 sacks in his career.