Presented by

Morning Report: Players Returning from IR in 2021, Fred Warner Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Jan 11, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 11.

New and Notable

16 49ers Players to Return from Injured Reserve in 2021

It's no secret the San Francisco 49ers were ravished by injuries in 2020. During the team's temporary stay in Arizona, general manager John Lynch peered into the adjacent suite filled with players and was reminded of the heap of talent, and dollars, no longer on the field.

Headlined by players like Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Nick Bosa﻿, the 49ers had a whopping total of 32 players who spent time at one point or another on the Injured Reserve list this season.

Here's a look at which players are set to return and their free agency status heading into the 2021 season.

Fred Warner Earns First-Team AP All-Pro Honors

Earlier this season, teammates began to coin the moniker "All-Pro Fred" for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner﻿. In the 49ers Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers also attested to the notion, saying Warner's "film don't lie."

At the close of his third NFL season, the defensive standout has rightfully earned the title, being named to the heralded Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. Read More >>>

Quick Hits

The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 was revealed on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers general manager earning a spot on the list. Read More >>>

--

Los San Francisco 49ers no tuvieron la temporada que previeron saliendo de su temporada como campeones de la NFC, pero el desempeño de varios jugadores debería ofrecer algo de motivación al equipo que se dirige a temporada baja. Jeff Deeney de Pro Football Focus trajo notas de varios miembros de 49ers que tuvieron calificaciones casi en la punta de sus respectivas posiciones en el 2020. Aquí hay unas notas de los siete mejores desempeños.

Support Local

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, PFF's 2020 Offensive Line Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Pro Football Focus' Final NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF End of Season Player Grades, Coach Tony Oden Talks Richard Sherman, Jimmie Ward and What Makes DB the Hardest Position on the Field

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Talk 49ers Upcoming Offseason, PFF's 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 17 Recap, 2021 Season Home and Away Opponents 

Reviewing everything from the 49ers season finale against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Unscripted with Fred Warner, How to Watch #SEAvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 17 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster moves and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on PFF Team of the Week, A Message to the Faithful from President Al Guido

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, injury updates and roster moves.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Cardinals Week 16 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 16, 20-12, win over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsARI, Unscripted with Mitch Wishnowsky

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 16 at State Farm Stadium.

Advertising