Morning Report: NFL.com Ranks Worst-to-First Candidates

Ranking the NFL's Worst-to-First Candidates in 2021

A year removed from an NFC West title and Super Bowl run, the 49ers landed in last place in the division in 2020 following an injury-plagued season. While the team had a lot to sort out in the offseason regarding free agency and the draft, NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein is calling San Francisco the team most likely to go from last in their division to first in 2021. Here's what the Schein had to say:

"Just how hard is this exercise this year? Well, my top worst-to-first candidate is San Francisco -- a team I'd currently predict to finish third in its division, behind the Rams and Cardinals. That's not a slight to the 49ers, but rather a reflection of the NFC West's status as the best quartet in the NFL bar none. Shoot, I have the Seahawks, who've logged double-digit wins in eight of the past nine seasons, finishing last. This division's going to be spectacularly competitive. And despite my current forecast, there are plenty of reasons to believe San Francisco will win the West.