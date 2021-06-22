Morning Report: NFL.com Ranks Worst-to-First Candidates

Jun 22, 2021 at 07:00 AM

New and Notable

Ranking the NFL's Worst-to-First Candidates in 2021

A year removed from an NFC West title and Super Bowl run, the 49ers landed in last place in the division in 2020 following an injury-plagued season. While the team had a lot to sort out in the offseason regarding free agency and the draft, NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein is calling San Francisco the team most likely to go from last in their division to first in 2021. Here's what the Schein had to say:

"Just how hard is this exercise this year? Well, my top worst-to-first candidate is San Francisco -- a team I'd currently predict to finish third in its division, behind the Rams and Cardinals. That's not a slight to the 49ers, but rather a reflection of the NFC West's status as the best quartet in the NFL bar none. Shoot, I have the Seahawks, who've logged double-digit wins in eight of the past nine seasons, finishing last. This division's going to be spectacularly competitive. And despite my current forecast, there are plenty of reasons to believe San Francisco will win the West.

"First of all, the 49ers get a clean bill of health. No team suffered a worse spate of injuries than San Francisco in 2020. The return of ﻿Nick Bosa﻿, in particular, changes everything for the defense. The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year tore his ACL in Week 2 of last season. In a related note, the Niners finished the season 22nd in sacks. With Bosa, the 49ers front gets its bite back. On the offensive side of the ball, Kyle Shanahan is one of the best minds in the game today, and I love the weaponry at his disposal. ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and ﻿George Kittle﻿ provide enticing diversity and dynamism in the passing game, while the committee backfield is full of one-cut runners who excel in Shanahan's system, with rookie third-rounder ﻿Trey Sermon﻿ fitting the bill. The offensive line -- headlined by ﻿Trent Williams﻿, the best left tackle in the NFL right now -- remains stout."

Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office

In September 1999, the 49ers hired Bernadette Pullon-Garcia to handle the administrative side of stadium operations at Candlestick Park (then known as 3Com Park). She quickly realized she was part of a skeleton crew working at the old wind-swept stadium.

At that time, employees from the City and County of San Francisco (which owned Candlestick Park) and the San Francisco Giants continued to work at Candlestick, but not for much longer. As the 1999 Major League Baseball season came to a close, the Giants played their final games at the storied stadium before moving to Pacific Bell (now Oracle) Park six miles up the road in the city's South Beach neighborhood for the 2000 season.

Bernadette currently serves as the Executive Administrative Assistant to Jim Mercurio (Executive Vice President & General Manager of Levi's® Stadium) who she considers a mentor and true friend. The stadium operations team has expanded to 51 full-time staff, managing all aspects of maintaining and operating the venue. This multifaceted operation seems almost unimaginable when viewed from Bernadette's early days as one employee in a department of three.

Read More >>>

Quick Hits

Join us live for the 2021 State of the Franchise event presented by Incogmeato, available only in the 49ers app on Wednesday, June 30 at 6PM PT. Learn more at 49ers.com/sotf.

--

The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced that the Levi's® Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021.

Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi's® Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county. For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, please visit sccfreevax.org.

Say Cheese

Player Portraits from the 49ers 2021 Media Day

Take a look as 49ers players got on the photo set during the team's media day.

CB K'Waun Williams
1 / 48

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
2 / 48

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
3 / 48

RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
4 / 48

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
5 / 48

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 48

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 48

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marcell Harris
9 / 48

S Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 48

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
11 / 48

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
12 / 48

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
13 / 48

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
14 / 48

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
15 / 48

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
16 / 48

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
17 / 48

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kevin White
18 / 48

WR Kevin White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
20 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
21 / 48

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
22 / 48

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
23 / 48

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
24 / 48

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
25 / 48

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
26 / 48

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
27 / 48

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
28 / 48

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
29 / 48

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
30 / 48

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
31 / 48

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
32 / 48

DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
33 / 48

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
34 / 48

RB Wayne Gallman II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
35 / 48

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
36 / 48

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
37 / 48

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
38 / 48

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Richie James
39 / 48

WR Richie James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
40 / 48

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
41 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dakoda Shepley
42 / 48

OL Dakoda Shepley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jalen Hurd
43 / 48

WR Jalen Hurd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
44 / 48

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
45 / 48

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
46 / 48

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
47 / 48

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
48 / 48

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
