County of Santa Clara and 49ers Announce Wind Down of Vaccination Site

The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced that the Levi's® Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021. The move comes amidst an optimistic COVID-19 outlook in the county with cases slowing to less than 2 per day for every 100,000 people, and almost 80 percent of county residents age 12 and older having received at least one dose of vaccine. As vaccine supply remains sufficient and demand for large-scale vaccination sites lessens, the County is beginning to scale back its mass vaccination sites. The County will continue its focus on smaller vaccination sites in the community that will continue to reach those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Levi's Stadium® operated as a flagship mass vaccination site for Santa Clara County residents and workers since early February. It was instrumental in the effort to accelerate the vaccination rate in Santa Clara County, helping allow the community to begin a safe reopening. Levi's Stadium is among the highest capacity vaccination sites in California and vaccinated almost 12,000 people in a single day at its peak capacity in mid-April. As of June 13th, the site has administered over 350,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"We have come so far since our county's vaccination rollout began in December 2020," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. "Thanks to collaboration with organizations like the 49ers, Santa Clara County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation. The County will continue to tailor our vaccination program to meet the evolving needs of the community, but there is no question that the site at Levi's® Stadium played a critical role in getting us this far."

"We felt it was important that we play a role in helping to protect our community against COVID-19 and we're proud to have been able to do that for the past several months," said 49ers President Al Guido. "We want to thank everyone who has been involved in the process. Several hundred healthcare workers and support staff played a critical role in making the Levi's Stadium vaccination site so successful. This was a significant operation and we are so appreciative of everyone's shared commitment to our community."

"I am grateful for the incredible partnership between the 49ers and Santa Clara County which enabled hundreds of thousands of Santa Clara County residents and workers to get vaccinated. I am particularly thankful to the hundreds of staff who served our community efficiently, safely, and professionally," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. "For county residents and workers who haven't received their free vaccine yet, please visit sccfreevax.org to find a vaccination location near you."