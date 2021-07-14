Morning Report: NFL.com Predicts Aiyuk to Make First Pro Bowl in '21

Jul 14, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, July 14.

New and Notable

One Potential First-time Pro Bowler From Each NFC Team

While we're eight weeks away from the start of the regular season, that hasn't stopped analysts and fans alike from sharing their predictions for the 2021 season. Around the NFL writer Marc Sessler analyzed each club in the NFC to chose one candidate from each team to earn their first Pro Bowl nod in 2021. For his 49ers pick, Sessler evaluated second-year wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

"With George Kittle and Deebo Samuel missing a combined 17 games due to injury, Aiyuk finished his workmanlike rookie campaign with 748 receiving yards off 60 grabs. The first-rounder also showed versatility on the ground, something Kyle Shanahan values in his wideouts. Aiyuk is enjoyable to watch, but making a Pro Bowl boils down to his target share inside a healthy, run-first offense. How the Niners handle Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance matters, too, but Aiyuk has proven he's ready for a big-boy role."

Inside the Oval: Patty Quan, 49ers Sr. Coordinator of Social Media Content

In the 18th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Patty Quan discussed her journey to the 49ers social team, learning emerging platforms on the job, using social media for good and shared memories of sideline mishaps, memorable weather games and other duties as assigned tasks.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

SAP Stat Zone

According to Pro Football Focus, Fred Warner's coverage grade of 91.1 is tied for the highest single-season coverage grade given to a linebacker since 2016.

--

Jaquiski Tartt has only three missed tackles while lined up in the tackle box over the last two seasons. That's tied for fourth fewest among safeties, per Pro Football Focus.

In the Community

