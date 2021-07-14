Morning Report: NFL.com Predicts Aiyuk to Make First Pro Bowl in '21

One Potential First-time Pro Bowler From Each NFC Team

While we're eight weeks away from the start of the regular season, that hasn't stopped analysts and fans alike from sharing their predictions for the 2021 season. Around the NFL writer Marc Sessler analyzed each club in the NFC to chose one candidate from each team to earn their first Pro Bowl nod in 2021. For his 49ers pick, Sessler evaluated second-year wideout Brandon Aiyuk.