Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Reviews Decision for Starting QB Week 1

Kyle Shanahan Has a 'Pretty Good Idea' Which 49ers QB Will Start Week 1

On Wednesday, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos officially announced which quarterbacks are expected to start Week 1 of the regular season. Meanwhile, the 49ers head coach is continuing to keep his cards close to the vest. Despite the ceaseless volume of questions and assumptions, Kyle Shanahan sees no benefit in revealing his plans of who will be under center on Sept. 12 in Detroit.

"What do you gain by naming it," Shanahan said. "If there would be one reason I can think of by naming it that would help, it'd be to end those questions. If you could give me another reason that it's a big advantage that helps our team, affects anything that has to do with us then I will name it. But I don't think it does.