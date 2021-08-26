Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Reviews Decision for Starting QB Week 1

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Has a 'Pretty Good Idea' Which 49ers QB Will Start Week 1
On Wednesday, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos officially announced which quarterbacks are expected to start Week 1 of the regular season. Meanwhile, the 49ers head coach is continuing to keep his cards close to the vest. Despite the ceaseless volume of questions and assumptions, Kyle Shanahan sees no benefit in revealing his plans of who will be under center on Sept. 12 in Detroit.
"What do you gain by naming it," Shanahan said. "If there would be one reason I can think of by naming it that would help, it'd be to end those questions. If you could give me another reason that it's a big advantage that helps our team, affects anything that has to do with us then I will name it. But I don't think it does.
"I've always had a pretty good idea. But, there are lots of days between now and then, at every position."
Trey Lance Gets Mixed In On Offense, Nick Bosa Makes Full-Team Debut
The 49ers wrapped up what might have been their most interesting practice of the summer. It was a high energy session that featured a number of standout plays, and notably, a mix in of both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the first and second team offenses.
Here are a few observations from the session:
- Trent Williams continues to punish his opponents, besting Samson Ebukam during their head-to-head rep. Williams was a full participant during Wednesday's session after dealing with knee swelling that kept him off the field for the entirety of the 49ers joint practices.
- Garoppolo had a nice session during the team's first 11-on-11 drill, completing 10-of-12 passes to Trent Sherfield, Trey Sermon, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk and Ross Dwelley.
- D.J. Jones blew up a play on a run stop for a loss of yards.
