Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Reviews Decision for Starting QB Week 1

Aug 26, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, August 26.

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Has a 'Pretty Good Idea' Which 49ers QB Will Start Week 1

On Wednesday, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos officially announced which quarterbacks are expected to start Week 1 of the regular season. Meanwhile, the 49ers head coach is continuing to keep his cards close to the vest. Despite the ceaseless volume of questions and assumptions, Kyle Shanahan sees no benefit in revealing his plans of who will be under center on Sept. 12 in Detroit.

"What do you gain by naming it," Shanahan said. "If there would be one reason I can think of by naming it that would help, it'd be to end those questions. If you could give me another reason that it's a big advantage that helps our team, affects anything that has to do with us then I will name it. But I don't think it does.

"I've always had a pretty good idea. But, there are lots of days between now and then, at every position."

Read More >>>

Trey Lance Gets Mixed In On Offense, Nick Bosa Makes Full-Team Debut

The 49ers wrapped up what might have been their most interesting practice of the summer. It was a high energy session that featured a number of standout plays, and notably, a mix in of both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the first and second team offenses.

Here are a few observations from the session:

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Field to Prepare for #LVvsSF

View some of the best photos from Wednesday's practice as the team gets ready for their final preseason game of the year.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 54

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jalen Hurd
5 / 54

WR Jalen Hurd

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, C Alex Mack
6 / 54

DL Kevin Givens, C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 54

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
9 / 54

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner
10 / 54

TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
T Shon Coleman
12 / 54

T Shon Coleman

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 54

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
14 / 54

TE Jordan Matthews

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
15 / 54

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, OL Jake Brendel
16 / 54

DL Kevin Givens, OL Jake Brendel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle, DB Deommodore Lenoir
17 / 54

TE George Kittle, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Meg Williams/49ers
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
18 / 54

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
19 / 54

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
20 / 54

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett, OL Shon Coleman
21 / 54

DL Alex Barrett, OL Shon Coleman

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
22 / 54

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
23 / 54

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Alexander Myres
24 / 54

CB Alexander Myres

Meg Williams/49ers
DE Eddie Yarbrough
25 / 54

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
26 / 54

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
27 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
28 / 54

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
29 / 54

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
30 / 54

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
31 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
32 / 54

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Jonas Griffith
33 / 54

LB Jonas Griffith

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Dee Ford
34 / 54

DL Dee Ford

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
35 / 54

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
36 / 54

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
37 / 54

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Zach Kerr, OL Laken Tomlinson
38 / 54

DL Zach Kerr, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
39 / 54

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
40 / 54

DL D.J. Jones

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
41 / 54

DL Zach Kerr

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
42 / 54

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
43 / 54

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel
45 / 54

TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
46 / 54

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
47 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
48 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
49 / 54

FB Josh Hokit

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
50 / 54

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
51 / 54

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, OL Laken Tomlinson
52 / 54

DL Kevin Givens, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
53 / 54

DL Darrion Daniels

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
54 / 54

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
