Morning Report: Injury Updates on Verrett, Moseley and Mostert

Mark Your Calendars

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame (BASHOF) Class of 2021 Enshrinement presented by Alaska Airlines and in partnership with KNBR 680, NBC Sports Bay Area and California, the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants, will be held on Monday, October 4 at Oracle Park. The Class of 2021 inductees include Bruce Bochy, Rickey Henderson, Natalie Coughlin, Bryant Young and Paul Cayard.

The change in venue to Oracle Park will allow for an outdoor event and provide an opportunity for the public to watch the ceremony from the lower box seats. Ticket prices are $75 and $250 and can be purchased online. Tickets at the $250 price are limited and include a pre-ceremony reception and seating in the first two rows of the lower box seats closest to the field. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Northern California.