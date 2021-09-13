Who Were the 49ers Top Performers in Week 1 Win vs. Lions?

The San Francisco 49ers were flying high for most of their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. A fourth quarter score followed by a successful onside kick by Detroit quickly threatened San Francisco's once 28-point lead in the season opening matchup.
San Francisco's defense managed to hold off Detroit in the final :20 seconds of the game to maintain their lead and close out the day with a win.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who were key to the team's victory over the Lions. Here's a look at Sunday's top performers.
1. Trent Williams - 92.2 Overall Grade
Williams' 92.2 overall grade was not only the highest on the team, but also the highest of any NFL tackle so far in Week 1. The left tackle did not allow a single pressure in his 55-total snaps. Williams finished the day with a 75.7 pass-blocking grade and a 79.2 run-blocking grade.
2. Nick Bosa - 87.6 Overall Grade
In his first return to the field since Week 2 of the 2020 season, Bosa was back to form and earned the highest defensive grade on the 49ers. Bosa recorded five quarterback pressures (one sack, two hits, two hurries) as well as three run stops in 51 snaps on Sunday.
3. Deebo Samuel - 86.7 Overall Grade
Samuel's 86.7 overall grade ranked second among all NFL wide receivers so far in Week 1, only behind Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill (90.5). Samuel posted a career-high 189 yards on nine catches for an average of 21 yards per catch. Of his 189 yards, 109 came after the catch (12.1 average), 45 more than any other wide receiver on Sunday (Arizona Cardinals Rondale Moore - 64). Samuel's 12 targets on Sunday ranked among the most in the league this week, per PFF.
4. George Kittle - 83.9 Overall Grade
Kittle earned a 90.9 receiving grade, which ranked tied for first among all NFL tight ends so far in Week 1 (Houston Texans Pharaoh Brown - 90.9). Kittle finished the day hauling in 4-of-5 of his targets for 78 yards. Of his 78 receiving yards, 57 came after the catch, the most of any NFL tight end on Sunday (14.3 average).
HONORABLE MENTION
Arik Armstead - 77.3 Overall Grade
Armstead earned an 82.1 pass rush grade on Sunday. He also recorded a team-high nine quarterback pressures against the Lions (one hit, eight hurries).
Dee Ford - 75.0 Overall Grade
In his first game back in an NFL calendar year, Ford earned a 79.1 pass rush grade, while collecting five quarterback pressures (one sack, four hurries). The edge rusher had a stretch of three-consecutive pass rushes late in the first half that went: quarterback hurry to force a pick six, sack and drew a holding penalty. Ford generated pressure on 20.7 percent of his pass rushes.
San Francisco's defense totaled 27 total pressures and three sacks against the Lions.
Jimmy Garoppolo - 71.2 Overall Grade
San Francisco's starting quarterback was only under pressure on 7 of his 27 dropbacks, but had a perfect quarterback rating when under duress, completing 4-of-5 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown when under pressure. He was also 5-of-5 for 184 yards and a score on throws of 15-plus yards downfield.