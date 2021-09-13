Who Were the 49ers Top Performers in Week 1 Win vs. Lions?

The San Francisco 49ers were flying high for most of their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. A fourth quarter score followed by a successful onside kick by Detroit quickly threatened San Francisco's once 28-point lead in the season opening matchup.

San Francisco's defense managed to hold off Detroit in the final :20 seconds of the game to maintain their lead and close out the day with a win.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who were key to the team's victory over the Lions. Here's a look at Sunday's top performers.

1. Trent Williams - 92.2 Overall Grade

Williams' 92.2 overall grade was not only the highest on the team, but also the highest of any NFL tackle so far in Week 1. The left tackle did not allow a single pressure in his 55-total snaps. Williams finished the day with a 75.7 pass-blocking grade and a 79.2 run-blocking grade.

2. Nick Bosa - 87.6 Overall Grade