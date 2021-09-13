Kyle Shanahan Provides Updates on Raheem Mostert, Emmanuel Moseley and Others

Despite the Week 1 win, the 49ers were delivered a tough start to the season after an MRI on Monday morning confirmed a season-ending ACL injury for cornerback ﻿Jason Verrett﻿. Verrett was looking forward to putting up an encore performance after finishing out the second 13-game season of his eight-year NFL career in 2020 with the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan alluded to the cornerback staying with the team during their East Coast stopover in West Virginia ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Losing player like Jason is a pretty big deal, just because of the type of person he is and how good of a player he is," Shanahan said on Monday. "Jason puts his heart into this. He's been through this a ton. When he's played, he's had a great career. But everyone knows how much more is out there with how good of a player he is. And it's tough for him. But he's also a man and as tough of a guy as I've been around. So, he'll persevere. It takes time. But it will pass. But you've got to grieve it a little bit, and I know he's probably doing that right now. We all are here for him."

The 49ers were without ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ in Detroit as the corner has been working through a knee injury. Shanahan is expecting the corner to return "soon" and said he's "holding out hope" he will be available on Sunday.

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ appeared in just four snaps on offense before leaving Sunday's game with an apparent knee injury. According to Shanahan, Mostert suffered a chipped knee cartilage which will sideline the running back for eight weeks. Mostert was off to a hot start against the Lions in the 49ers second drive, posting two gains of 11 and 9 yards, respectively, en route to San Francisco's first score of the game.

The ball carrier will undergo a scope and will be placed on Injured Reserve in the coming days.

The 49ers were already down a running back entering the season with ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) with a torn meniscus suffered during organized team activities earlier this offseason. Per the 49ers head coach, Wilson Jr. is "definitely on schedule" for a mid-season return.

"I was expecting him close to the halfway mark," Shanahan said. "He's looked great around here, working out (and) getting ready. I know he'll be helping us sometime this year."

Additionally, linebacker ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿, who had himself a day against the Lions with his first-career pick-six, left Sunday's contest at the top of the third quarter with a groin injury and did not return. The head coach revealed the linebacker is "day-to-day" which could put him back on the field ahead of the Week 2 matchup in Philadelphia.

Fellow linebacker ﻿Marcell Harris﻿ was dealing with an oblique strain following Sunday's game, however, should return to the field when the team holds their first practice of the week on Wednesday.