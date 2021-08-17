Morning Report: Injury Updates on Trent Williams, Javon Kinaw and Others

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, August 17.
New and Notable
Updates from Kyle Shanahan on Nick Bosa to Be a Full Participant
Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following Monday's practice and revealed some encouraging news on a key returning player.
Since the start of training camp late last month, Nick Bosa has been limited to just individual drills. The team's plan was to ease the edge rusher back into the fold through position drills alongside the rest of the defensive line. The 49ers have implemented a training schedule that gives him a day off between every three practices to focus on his health and recovery.
Bosa and the 49ers have already hinted at a Week 1 return. The likelihood of that plan is becoming more of a reality as the 49ers expect the pass rusher to fully participate in practice beginning next week.
Read More >>>
Injury Updates
- Trent Williams came off the field late during Monday's session. According to Shanahan, the left tackle had his hip/knee clipped during the session.
- Fifth-round offensive lineman Jaylon Moore stepped in for Williams with the first-team offense for the remainder of the session.
- Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been sidelined for the 49ers past few sessions while dealing with a shoulder injury.
- Tackle Shon Coleman suffered a minor knee injury during Saturday's game and is considered "day-to-day."
Read More >>>
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Monday they have signed LB Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal. The team also waived LB James Burgess Jr., LB Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes.
Kendricks (5-11, 240) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (46th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Eagles (2012-17), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Washington Football Team (2020), he has appeared in 104 games (91 starts) and registered 536 tackles, 30 passes defensed, 19.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions. He has also started in all five postseason games in which he appeared and added 29 tackles and one pass defensed. Kendricks spent part of the 2020 season on the Seahawks practice squad. He was later signed to the Washington Football Team's active roster and appeared in one game.
Top 100 Players of 2021
In the Community
During open practices at the SAP Performance Facility, the 49ers welcomed special guests from causes and community partners.