Nick Bosa to Be a Full Participant; Updates on Trent Williams and Others

Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following Monday's practice and revealed some encouraging news on a key returning player.

Since the start of training camp late last month, Nick Bosa has been limited to just individual drills. The team's plan was to ease the edge rusher back into the fold through position drills alongside the rest of the defensive line. The 49ers have implemented a training schedule that gives him a day off between every three practices to focus on his health and recovery.

Bosa and the 49ers have already hinted at a Week 1 return. The likelihood of that plan is becoming more of a reality as the 49ers expect the pass rusher to fully participate in practice beginning next week.

"That's what we're hoping for," Shanahan said on Monday. "If we stay on track, I think we'll see him next week."

In other news, Bosa's practice-mate Trent Williams came off the field late during Monday's session. According to Shanahan, the left tackle had his hip/knee clipped during the session. The 49ers aren't too concerned with the injury and removed him from the session as a precaution.

"We got him out," Shanahan said. "(He) didn't seem overly concerned but we gotta look at him when we get inside."

Fifth-round offensive lineman Jaylon Moore stepped in for Williams with the first-team offense for the remainder of the session.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been sidelined for the 49ers past few sessions while dealing with a shoulder injury. The former No. 14 overall pick was spotted working with trainers on the sidelines during Monday's session. Per Shanahan, Kinlaw will be "week-to-week."

Tackle Shon Coleman suffered a minor knee injury during Saturday's game and is considered "day-to-day."

Finally, undrafted receiver Austin Watkins Jr. played through a broken foot in the 49ers exhibition opener. Shanahan revealed the wideout will be placed on Injured Reserve.