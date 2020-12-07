Morning Report: How to Watch #BUFvsSF and Game Preview

61 / 62

OT Justin Skule

Pediatric Cancer/ Turner's Heroes

At Turner's Heroes, we are strong believers that every patient is a Superhero; all we do is provide the capes! Through our connections with children's hospitals around the country, and with your support, we are able to make sure that patients are supported. This is done through superhero-themed events at children's hospitals and facilitating engagement between patients and their communities. We support these patients while also working towards a cure for pediatric cancer through the funding of Discovery Grants and endowment funds. With your support, we hope that pediatric cancer will be no more.