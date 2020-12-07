Presented by

Morning Report: How to Watch #BUFvsSF and Game Preview

Dec 07, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 7.

New and Notable

Ways to Watch

The 49ers will play their first home game at State Farm Stadium against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" at 5:15 pm PT. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.

5 Things to Watch For vs. Bills

There's plenty at stake for both clubs as the Bills sit among a crowded AFC playoff picture and the 49ers looking to keep their hopes alive down the final stretch of the season. Click here for the five things to watch for in the primetime matchup.

  1. As if the year 2020 couldn't get any odder, the 49ers were forced to pick up and relocate with just days' notice to their new temporary home. Given the COVID-19 restrictions placed by Santa Clara County that prohibit all contact sports, as well as a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away, the 49ers are set to host their next two upcoming home games in Glendale, Ariz.
  2. The Bills return to the scene of the crime following their crushing last-second loss to the Cardinals in Week 10. Down by four points with :11 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded with a miraculous 43-yard bomb to DeAndre Hopkins for the score and the victory, which gave Buffalo its third loss of the season.
  3. Week 13 brings a big challenge for San Francisco as they host a Bills team that ranks 10th in scoring (27.2 points per game) and 11th in total offense (372.5) headlined by Diggs. The veteran wideout is averaging 7.3 receptions per game this season, ranked third in the NFL. Only Green Bay Packers Davante Adams (8.2) and Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen (7.7) have averaged more. The Bills are 1-of-5 teams to have two receivers averaging five-plus receptions per game in Diggs (7.3) and fellow wideout Cole Beasley (5.2).
  4. On Wednesday, the 49ers activated Brandon Aiyuk﻿, D.J. Jones and Jordan Willisfrom the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making them all available for Monday's contest. With Aiyuk returning, it marks the first time the 49ers will have both he andDeebo Samuel together in the lineup since the Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots.
  5. Following the 49ers three-game losing streak heading into the Bye, many were ready to write off any chance for San Francisco's postseason hopes. Following their Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the narrative has changed as the 49ers took a significant stride forward in their playoff chances. The team's odds jumped from 11 percent to 27 following Sunday's win. The 49ers are in control of their own destiny heading into the final five weeks of the season – which begins on Monday against Buffalo in the race for the NFC's No. 7 seed.

My Cause My Cleats

This week, 49ers players will wear their hearts on their cleats for the fourth-straight year, wearing custom-designed cleats inspired by their personal causes. Go to 49ers.com/cleats to see which organizations 49ers players are supporting this season.

49ers Players Bring Awareness to Causes Close to Their Hearts

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's My Cause My Cleats campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

WR Kendrick Bourne Autism Awareness/ Autism Speaks Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.
WR Kendrick Bourne

Autism Awareness/ Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Autism Awareness/ Autism Speaks

TE George Kittle Military Appreciation/ TAPS TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one. Since 1994, TAPS has provided comfort and hope 24/7 through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.
TE George Kittle

Military Appreciation/ TAPS

TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one. Since 1994, TAPS has provided comfort and hope 24/7 through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.

TE George Kittle

Military Appreciation/ TAPS

TE George Kittle Military Appreciation/ TAPS TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one. Since 1994, TAPS has provided comfort and hope 24/7 through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.
TE George Kittle

Military Appreciation/ TAPS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation After the tragic loss of Firefighter CAL FIRE Firefighter Eva Marie Schicke on September 12, 2004, fellow firefighters from CAL FIRE determined that there was a need to establish a method to enable immediate assistance to Firefighters and their Families during times of hardship and financial need. In August 17, 2005 the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation was approved as a 501 (c)(3) Charitable Foundation.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation

After the tragic loss of Firefighter CAL FIRE Firefighter Eva Marie Schicke on September 12, 2004, fellow firefighters from CAL FIRE determined that there was a need to establish a method to enable immediate assistance to Firefighters and their Families during times of hardship and financial need. In August 17, 2005 the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation was approved as a 501 (c)(3) Charitable Foundation.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation After the tragic loss of Firefighter CAL FIRE Firefighter Eva Marie Schicke on September 12, 2004, fellow firefighters from CAL FIRE determined that there was a need to establish a method to enable immediate assistance to Firefighters and their Families during times of hardship and financial need. In August 17, 2005 the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation was approved as a 501 (c)(3) Charitable Foundation.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation After the tragic loss of Firefighter CAL FIRE Firefighter Eva Marie Schicke on September 12, 2004, fellow firefighters from CAL FIRE determined that there was a need to establish a method to enable immediate assistance to Firefighters and their Families during times of hardship and financial need. In August 17, 2005 the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation was approved as a 501 (c)(3) Charitable Foundation.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Foundation The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Fire Relief/ Cal Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives.

11 / 62

LB Fred Warner

Cri du Chat Syndrome Awareness/ National Organization for Rare Disorders

NORD organization, is a patient advocacy organization dedicated to individuals with rare diseases and the organizations that serve them. NORD, along with its more than 300 patient organization members, is committed to the identification, treatment, and cure of rare disorders through programs of education, advocacy, research, and patient services.

LB Fred Warner

Cri du Chat Syndrome Awareness/ National Organization for Rare Disorders

LB Fred Warner Cri du Chat Syndrome Awareness/ National Organization for Rare Disorders NORD organization, is a patient advocacy organization dedicated to individuals with rare diseases and the organizations that serve them. NORD, along with its more than 300 patient organization members, is committed to the identification, treatment, and cure of rare disorders through programs of education, advocacy, research, and patient services.
LB Fred Warner

Cri du Chat Syndrome Awareness/ National Organization for Rare Disorders

LB Fred Warner Cri du Chat Syndrome Awareness/ National Organization for Rare Disorders NORD organization, is a patient advocacy organization dedicated to individuals with rare diseases and the organizations that serve them. NORD, along with its more than 300 patient organization members, is committed to the identification, treatment, and cure of rare disorders through programs of education, advocacy, research, and patient services.
LB Fred Warner

Cri du Chat Syndrome Awareness/ National Organization for Rare Disorders

OL Daniel Brunskill Wounded Veterans/ Wishes for Warriors Wishes For Warriors is a veteran run, volunteer operated non-profit organization dedicated to returning hope and passion back into the lives of our combat wounded heroes, through therapeutic outdoor adventures, awareness, education and passion, after experiencing a life altering injury. It is our mission to show these heroes that whether wounded of body and mind, they are still able to live out their passions, hope for the future and improved quality of life.
OL Daniel Brunskill

Wounded Veterans/ Wishes for Warriors

Wishes For Warriors is a veteran run, volunteer operated non-profit organization dedicated to returning hope and passion back into the lives of our combat wounded heroes, through therapeutic outdoor adventures, awareness, education and passion, after experiencing a life altering injury. It is our mission to show these heroes that whether wounded of body and mind, they are still able to live out their passions, hope for the future and improved quality of life.

OL Daniel Brunskill

Wounded Veterans/ Wishes for Warriors

OL Daniel Brunskill Wounded Veterans/ Wishes for Warriors Wishes For Warriors is a veteran run, volunteer operated non-profit organization dedicated to returning hope and passion back into the lives of our combat wounded heroes, through therapeutic outdoor adventures, awareness, education and passion, after experiencing a life altering injury. It is our mission to show these heroes that whether wounded of body and mind, they are still able to live out their passions, hope for the future and improved quality of life.
OL Daniel Brunskill

Wounded Veterans/ Wishes for Warriors

OL Daniel Brunskill Wounded Veterans/ Wishes for Warriors Wishes For Warriors is a veteran run, volunteer operated non-profit organization dedicated to returning hope and passion back into the lives of our combat wounded heroes, through therapeutic outdoor adventures, awareness, education and passion, after experiencing a life altering injury. It is our mission to show these heroes that whether wounded of body and mind, they are still able to live out their passions, hope for the future and improved quality of life.
OL Daniel Brunskill

Wounded Veterans/ Wishes for Warriors

RB Raheem Mostert Melanoma Awareness/ Melanoma Research Foundation The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is an active advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers.
RB Raheem Mostert

Melanoma Awareness/ Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is an active advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers.

RB Raheem Mostert

Melanoma Awareness/ Melanoma Research Foundation

FB Kyle Juszczyk Crohn's Disease/ Crohn's & Colitis Foundation We are a non-profit, volunteer-fueled organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.
FB Kyle Juszczyk

Crohn's Disease/ Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

We are a non-profit, volunteer-fueled organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Crohn's Disease/ Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

FB Kyle Juszczyk Crohn's Disease/ Crohn's & Colitis Foundation We are a non-profit, volunteer-fueled organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.
FB Kyle Juszczyk

Crohn's Disease/ Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

DL Kentavius Street Foster Youth/ Foster America Foster America is a non-profit organization that aims to improve the lives of America's most vulnerable children: those in foster care or at risk of entering the system. We are developing a pipeline of leaders and innovators and building a movement to transform the child welfare system.
DL Kentavius Street

Foster Youth/ Foster America

Foster America is a non-profit organization that aims to improve the lives of America's most vulnerable children: those in foster care or at risk of entering the system. We are developing a pipeline of leaders and innovators and building a movement to transform the child welfare system.

DL Kentavius Street

Foster Youth/ Foster America

DL Kentavius Street Foster Youth/ Foster America Foster America is a non-profit organization that aims to improve the lives of America's most vulnerable children: those in foster care or at risk of entering the system. We are developing a pipeline of leaders and innovators and building a movement to transform the child welfare system.
DL Kentavius Street

Foster Youth/ Foster America

LB Azeez Al-Shaair Multiple Sclerosis/MS Society The National MS Society's vision is: A World Free of MS. People affected by MS can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever.
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Multiple Sclerosis/MS Society

The National MS Society's vision is: A World Free of MS. People affected by MS can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Multiple Sclerosis/MS Society

LB Azeez Al-Shaair Multiple Sclerosis/MS Society The National MS Society's vision is: A World Free of MS. People affected by MS can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever.
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Multiple Sclerosis/MS Society

OL Ben Garland Military Appreciation/ Doc Jacobs Foundation A world where every kid of active military and veteran families doesn't miss out on sports due to finances. Provide sports scholarships to assist with the costs of participation and attendance in sports programs for children of active military and veteran families and such children's immediate families.
OL Ben Garland

Military Appreciation/ Doc Jacobs Foundation

A world where every kid of active military and veteran families doesn't miss out on sports due to finances. Provide sports scholarships to assist with the costs of participation and attendance in sports programs for children of active military and veteran families and such children's immediate families.

OL Ben Garland

Military Appreciation/ Doc Jacobs Foundation

OL Ben Garland Military Appreciation/ Doc Jacobs Foundation A world where every kid of active military and veteran families doesn't miss out on sports due to finances. Provide sports scholarships to assist with the costs of participation and attendance in sports programs for children of active military and veteran families and such children's immediate families.
OL Ben Garland

Military Appreciation/ Doc Jacobs Foundation

LB Mark Nzeocha Animal Rights/ Humane Society of Silicon Valley Established in 1929, Humane Society Silicon Valley (HSSV) offers quality adoptions, affordable spaying/neutering, vaccinations and microchipping services, pet care services and education programs to enhance the human-animal bond. HSSV operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We are the first organization in the country to meet the guidelines put forth by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians for standards of care for shelter animals: We are the first model shelter.
LB Mark Nzeocha

Animal Rights/ Humane Society of Silicon Valley

Established in 1929, Humane Society Silicon Valley (HSSV) offers quality adoptions, affordable spaying/neutering, vaccinations and microchipping services, pet care services and education programs to enhance the human-animal bond. HSSV operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We are the first organization in the country to meet the guidelines put forth by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians for standards of care for shelter animals: We are the first model shelter.

LB Mark Nzeocha

Animal Rights/ Humane Society of Silicon Valley

OL Laken Tomlinson Mental Health/ National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI envisions a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
OL Laken Tomlinson

Mental Health/ National Alliance on Mental Illness

NAMI envisions a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

OL Laken Tomlinson

Mental Health/ National Alliance on Mental Illness

OL Laken Tomlinson Mental Health/ National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI envisions a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
OL Laken Tomlinson

Mental Health/ National Alliance on Mental Illness

OL Laken Tomlinson Mental Health/ National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI envisions a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
OL Laken Tomlinson

Mental Health/ National Alliance on Mental Illness

CB Emmanuel Moseley Heart Disease/ American Heart Association For nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive. To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.
CB Emmanuel Moseley

Heart Disease/ American Heart Association

For nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive. To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Heart Disease/ American Heart Association

CB Emmanuel Moseley Heart Disease/ American Heart Association For nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive. To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.
CB Emmanuel Moseley

Heart Disease/ American Heart Association

T Mike McGlinchey Autism Awareness/ Autism Speaks Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.
T Mike McGlinchey

Autism Awareness/ Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

T Mike McGlinchey

Autism Awareness/ Autism Speaks

T Mike McGlinchey Autism Awareness/ Autism Speaks Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.
T Mike McGlinchey

Autism Awareness/ Autism Speaks

QB C.J. Beathard Inner City Youth/ Franktown Open Hearts Franktown Open Hearts is a nonprofit ministry in Franklin, TN that spiritually, emotionally, and physically enhances the lives of at-risk youth. Through 'hands on' programming, we teach life skills, to inspire confident, empowered young adults to lead fulfilled lives.
QB C.J. Beathard

Inner City Youth/ Franktown Open Hearts

Franktown Open Hearts is a nonprofit ministry in Franklin, TN that spiritually, emotionally, and physically enhances the lives of at-risk youth. Through 'hands on' programming, we teach life skills, to inspire confident, empowered young adults to lead fulfilled lives.

QB C.J. Beathard

Inner City Youth/ Franktown Open Hearts

QB C.J. Beathard Inner City Youth/ Franktown Open Hearts Franktown Open Hearts is a nonprofit ministry in Franklin, TN that spiritually, emotionally, and physically enhances the lives of at-risk youth. Through 'hands on' programming, we teach life skills, to inspire confident, empowered young adults to lead fulfilled lives.
QB C.J. Beathard

Inner City Youth/ Franktown Open Hearts

T Trent Williams Cancer Awareness/ DFSP Foundation The DFSP Foundation for Awareness & Support. We will educate about DFSP and share our DFSP journey stories. We are a 1 in a million sarcoma diagnosis.
T Trent Williams

Cancer Awareness/ DFSP Foundation

The DFSP Foundation for Awareness & Support. We will educate about DFSP and share our DFSP journey stories. We are a 1 in a million sarcoma diagnosis.

T Trent Williams

Cancer Awareness/ DFSP Foundation

T Trent Williams Cancer Awareness/ DFSP Foundation The DFSP Foundation for Awareness & Support. We will educate about DFSP and share our DFSP journey stories. We are a 1 in a million sarcoma diagnosis.
T Trent Williams

Cancer Awareness/ DFSP Foundation

T Trent Williams Cancer Awareness/ DFSP Foundation The DFSP Foundation for Awareness & Support. We will educate about DFSP and share our DFSP journey stories. We are a 1 in a million sarcoma diagnosis.
T Trent Williams

Cancer Awareness/ DFSP Foundation

WR Trent Taylor Human Trafficking Awareness/ Tim Tebow Foundation To bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.
WR Trent Taylor

Human Trafficking Awareness/ Tim Tebow Foundation

To bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

WR Trent Taylor

Human Trafficking Awareness/ Tim Tebow Foundation

WR Trent Taylor Human Trafficking Awareness/ Tim Tebow Foundation To bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.
WR Trent Taylor

Human Trafficking Awareness/ Tim Tebow Foundation

WR Trent Taylor Human Trafficking Awareness/ Tim Tebow Foundation To bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.
WR Trent Taylor

Human Trafficking Awareness/ Tim Tebow Foundation

P Mitch Wishnowsky Wildlife Preservation/ World Wildlife Fund For nearly 60 years, WWF has worked to help people and nature thrive. As the world's leading conservation organization, WWF works in nearly 100 countries. At every level, we collaborate with people around the world to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live.
P Mitch Wishnowsky

Wildlife Preservation/ World Wildlife Fund

For nearly 60 years, WWF has worked to help people and nature thrive. As the world's leading conservation organization, WWF works in nearly 100 countries. At every level, we collaborate with people around the world to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live.

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Wildlife Preservation/ World Wildlife Fund

CB Dontae Johnson Pediatric Cancer Awareness/ Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Children's Health is the only health care system in the San Francisco Bay Area—and one of the few in the country—exclusively dedicated to pediatric and obstetric care. Our physicians and health care teams offer comprehensive clinical services, from treatments for rare and complex conditions to well-child care at more than 65 locations.
CB Dontae Johnson

Pediatric Cancer Awareness/ Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Stanford Children's Health is the only health care system in the San Francisco Bay Area—and one of the few in the country—exclusively dedicated to pediatric and obstetric care. Our physicians and health care teams offer comprehensive clinical services, from treatments for rare and complex conditions to well-child care at more than 65 locations.

CB Dontae Johnson

Pediatric Cancer Awareness/ Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

CB Dontae Johnson Pediatric Cancer Awareness/ Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Children's Health is the only health care system in the San Francisco Bay Area—and one of the few in the country—exclusively dedicated to pediatric and obstetric care. Our physicians and health care teams offer comprehensive clinical services, from treatments for rare and complex conditions to well-child care at more than 65 locations.
CB Dontae Johnson

Pediatric Cancer Awareness/ Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

OT Justin Skule Pediatric Cancer/ Turner's Heroes At Turner's Heroes, we are strong believers that every patient is a Superhero; all we do is provide the capes! Through our connections with children's hospitals around the country, and with your support, we are able to make sure that patients are supported. This is done through superhero-themed events at children's hospitals and facilitating engagement between patients and their communities. We support these patients while also working towards a cure for pediatric cancer through the funding of Discovery Grants and endowment funds. With your support, we hope that pediatric cancer will be no more.
OT Justin Skule

Pediatric Cancer/ Turner's Heroes

At Turner's Heroes, we are strong believers that every patient is a Superhero; all we do is provide the capes! Through our connections with children's hospitals around the country, and with your support, we are able to make sure that patients are supported. This is done through superhero-themed events at children's hospitals and facilitating engagement between patients and their communities. We support these patients while also working towards a cure for pediatric cancer through the funding of Discovery Grants and endowment funds. With your support, we hope that pediatric cancer will be no more.

OT Justin Skule

Pediatric Cancer/ Turner's Heroes

49ers Unscripted

On this week's episode of 49ers Unscripted presented by Microsoft Surface, ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ detailed the convenience of the team's new accommodations in Glendale, Ariz., recapped the 49ers Week 12 victory over the Rams, the team's postseason mindset heading into their Monday night contest against the Bills and how fatherhood has changed his perspective on life.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

49ers se Mantiene en Contención Para Playoffs y Esta Semana se Enfrentan a Bills como Locales en Arizona

Los San Francisco 49ers siguen en la pelea en una temporada llena de lesiones y obstáculos, a pesar de todo esto el equipo se mantiene en la primera mitad de la liga en varias categorías, incluyendo defensa de pase en cuarto lugar, defensa total en sexto, defensa de acarreos en décimo entre otros. Es algo bastante notable ya que este año no ha sido nada bueno con el equipo entre el gran y sin precedentes número de lesiones junto con problemas como tener que cambiarse de casa para jugar los próximos partidos en el University of Phoenix Stadium, casa de los Arizona Cardinals. Lee Mas >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Begin Preparations for 'Monday Night Football' in Arizona

Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers prepare for their primetime matchup against the Bills, presented by SAP.

49ers Linebackers
49ers Linebackers

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

DL D.J. Jones
DL D.J. Jones

DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

CB Jason Verrett
CB Jason Verrett

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DB Tarvarius Moore
DB Tarvarius Moore

CB Emmanuel Moseley
CB Emmanuel Moseley

DL Kevin Givens
DL Kevin Givens

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
CB Ahkello Witherspoon

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

49ers Offense
49ers Offense

CB Richard Sherman
CB Richard Sherman

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

T Mike McGlinchey
T Mike McGlinchey

TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

DL Willie Henry Jr.
DL Willie Henry Jr.

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

T Mike McGlinchey
T Mike McGlinchey

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

QB Nick Mullens, QB Josh Johnson
QB Nick Mullens, QB Josh Johnson

RB Tevin Coleman
RB Tevin Coleman

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

RB Austin Walter
RB Austin Walter

QB Nick Mullens
QB Nick Mullens

QB Nick Mullens
QB Nick Mullens

LB Mark Nzeocha
LB Mark Nzeocha

OL Tom Compton
OL Tom Compton

QB C.J. Beathard
QB C.J. Beathard

OL Hroniss Grasu
OL Hroniss Grasu

QB Josh Johnson
QB Josh Johnson

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

RB Jerick McKinnon
RB Jerick McKinnon

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

WR Trent Taylor
WR Trent Taylor

WR Shawn Poindexter
WR Shawn Poindexter

TE Jordan Reed
TE Jordan Reed

QB Nick Mullens
QB Nick Mullens

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

TE Jordan Reed
TE Jordan Reed

WR River Cracraft
WR River Cracraft

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

