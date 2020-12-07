Morning Report: How to Watch #BUFvsSF and Game Preview

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 7.
New and Notable
Ways to Watch
The 49ers will play their first home game at State Farm Stadium against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" at 5:15 pm PT. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.
5 Things to Watch For vs. Bills
There's plenty at stake for both clubs as the Bills sit among a crowded AFC playoff picture and the 49ers looking to keep their hopes alive down the final stretch of the season. Click here for the five things to watch for in the primetime matchup.
- As if the year 2020 couldn't get any odder, the 49ers were forced to pick up and relocate with just days' notice to their new temporary home. Given the COVID-19 restrictions placed by Santa Clara County that prohibit all contact sports, as well as a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away, the 49ers are set to host their next two upcoming home games in Glendale, Ariz.
- The Bills return to the scene of the crime following their crushing last-second loss to the Cardinals in Week 10. Down by four points with :11 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded with a miraculous 43-yard bomb to DeAndre Hopkins for the score and the victory, which gave Buffalo its third loss of the season.
- Week 13 brings a big challenge for San Francisco as they host a Bills team that ranks 10th in scoring (27.2 points per game) and 11th in total offense (372.5) headlined by Diggs. The veteran wideout is averaging 7.3 receptions per game this season, ranked third in the NFL. Only Green Bay Packers Davante Adams (8.2) and Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen (7.7) have averaged more. The Bills are 1-of-5 teams to have two receivers averaging five-plus receptions per game in Diggs (7.3) and fellow wideout Cole Beasley (5.2).
- On Wednesday, the 49ers activated Brandon Aiyuk, D.J. Jones and Jordan Willisfrom the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making them all available for Monday's contest. With Aiyuk returning, it marks the first time the 49ers will have both he andDeebo Samuel together in the lineup since the Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots.
- Following the 49ers three-game losing streak heading into the Bye, many were ready to write off any chance for San Francisco's postseason hopes. Following their Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the narrative has changed as the 49ers took a significant stride forward in their playoff chances. The team's odds jumped from 11 percent to 27 following Sunday's win. The 49ers are in control of their own destiny heading into the final five weeks of the season – which begins on Monday against Buffalo in the race for the NFC's No. 7 seed.
My Cause My Cleats
This week, 49ers players will wear their hearts on their cleats for the fourth-straight year, wearing custom-designed cleats inspired by their personal causes. Go to 49ers.com/cleats to see which organizations 49ers players are supporting this season.
See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's My Cause My Cleats campaign presented by Shoe Palace.
49ers Unscripted
On this week's episode of 49ers Unscripted presented by Microsoft Surface, Dre Greenlaw detailed the convenience of the team's new accommodations in Glendale, Ariz., recapped the 49ers Week 12 victory over the Rams, the team's postseason mindset heading into their Monday night contest against the Bills and how fatherhood has changed his perspective on life.
49ers se Mantiene en Contención Para Playoffs y Esta Semana se Enfrentan a Bills como Locales en Arizona
Los San Francisco 49ers siguen en la pelea en una temporada llena de lesiones y obstáculos, a pesar de todo esto el equipo se mantiene en la primera mitad de la liga en varias categorías, incluyendo defensa de pase en cuarto lugar, defensa total en sexto, defensa de acarreos en décimo entre otros. Es algo bastante notable ya que este año no ha sido nada bueno con el equipo entre el gran y sin precedentes número de lesiones junto con problemas como tener que cambiarse de casa para jugar los próximos partidos en el University of Phoenix Stadium, casa de los Arizona Cardinals. Lee Mas >>>
