NinersFeed

Presented by

Is Week 13 a Must-win for the 49ers? 5 Things to Watch For vs. Bills

Dec 03, 2020 at 03:06 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Week 13's "home" game for the San Francisco 49ers will look drastically different given the team's new (temporary) setting. The 49ers are set to host their first home game at State Farm Stadium as they host the 8-3 Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." There's plenty at stake for both clubs as the Bills sit among a crowded AFC playoff picture and the 49ers looking to keep their hopes alive down the final stretch of the season. With that, here are five things to watch for in the primetime matchup on Monday.

1. Home Away from Home

As if the year 2020 couldn't get any odder, the 49ers were forced to pick up and relocate with just days' notice to their new temporary home. Given the COVID-19 restrictions placed by Santa Clara County that prohibit all contact sports, as well as a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away, the 49ers are set to host their next two upcoming home games in Glendale, Ariz.

Despite the sudden uproot, the 49ers will continue a normal practice schedule in preparation for the Bills. The 49ers are following the blueprint of the Arizona Cardinals training camp, utilizing the fields outside of State Farm Stadium, the team's meeting rooms, dining areas and accommodations while they tackle the unexpected displacement.

How will the 49ers, who have been thrown a number of hurdles over the course of the season, adjust to the abrupt changes heading into Monday night? Excluding a Week 8, 2010 home game at Wembley Stadium, this will be the first home game for the 49ers not in their home stadium since 1989, according to NFL Media Research (San Francisco hosted the New England Patriots at Stanford Stadium after the city experienced a 6.9 magnitude earthquake).

Since 1970, there have been five games played by teams at an opposing team's home stadium. Those teams are 1-4 in such games.

"It's honestly just the exact same as we were in Santa Clara," linebacker Fred Warner said. "I think our logistics guys did an outstanding job making sure we have everything that we need out here. They made it as seamless as possible. I know we are in a new location and we do have the COVID protocols to abide by, which is just what we've been doing all along. So, it's not much of a change there. It's just a matter of staying locked in and making sure we're full steam ahead going into the this week against the Bills."

Added Nick Mullens﻿: "We have everything we need to be successful here and it's time to make this place home."

2. Return to the Scene of the "Hail Murray" Crime

The Bills return to the scene of the crime following their crushing last-second loss to the Cardinals in Week 10. With under :40 seconds left in the contest, Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs on a 21-yard pass in the end zone for what appeared to be the game-sealing touchdown.

Down by four points with :11 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded with a miraculous 43-yard bomb to DeAndre Hopkins for the score and the victory, which gave Buffalo its third loss of the season.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked about returning to the site of the heartbreaking loss where he said one game does not affect another game. The team bounced back in Week 12 with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills are likely still harboring the painful loss and are eager to wash away the negative feelings that linger at State Farm Stadium in Week 13.

3. Bills High-Powered Offense vs. 49ers Top 10 Defense

Despite the multitude of lineup changes the 49ers have encountered due to the rash of injuries to several key players this season, San Francisco's defense continues to be the centerpiece of the team. Through 12 weeks, the 49ers rank sixth in total defense and own the fourth-best passing defense in the league, allowing opposing quarterbacks just over 200 yards per game.

Week 13 brings a big challenge for San Francisco as they host a Bills team that ranks 10th in scoring (27.2 points per game) and 11th in total offense (372.5) headlined by Diggs. The veteran wideout is averaging 7.3 receptions per game this season, ranked third in the NFL. Only Green Bay Packers Davante Adams (8.2) and Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen (7.7) have averaged more. The Bills are 1-of-5 teams to have two receivers averaging five-plus receptions per game in Diggs (7.3) and fellow wideout Cole Beasley (5.2).

However, the Bills will be without veteran wideout John Brown, who was placed on Injured Reserve last week with multiple leg injuries. Allen was averaging 8.8 air yards per attempt with Brown on the field this season. With the receiver sidelined, that number drops to 7.4, according to NFL Media Research.

4. Return of (More) Reinforcements

Heading into the team's Week 11 Bye, the 49ers had nine players land on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Reserve/COVID-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

On Wednesday, the 49ers activated Brandon Aiyuk﻿, D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis from the designation, making them all available for Monday's contest. With Aiyuk returning, it marks the first time the 49ers will have both he and Deebo Samuel together in the lineup since the Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots.

"The more these guys can play together, the more they can get out there," Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday. "They're made of the right stuff. They're built the right way. And they'll only get better.

"I just want to get them going."

Additionally, running back Tevin Coleman (knee) and guard Tom Compton (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity during Thursday's session with signs pointing to a potential Week 13 return.

The team also opened the practice window for linebacker Mark Nzeocha﻿, who was placed on Injured Reserve with a quadricep injury following the 49ers Week 3 win over the New York Giants.

5. Playoff Implications

Following the 49ers three-game losing streak heading into the Bye, many were ready to write off any chance for San Francisco's postseason hopes. Following their Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the narrative has changed as the 49ers took a significant stride forward in their playoff chances. The team's odds jumped from 11 percent to 27 following Sunday's win. The 49ers are in control of their own destiny heading into the final five weeks of the season – which begins on Monday against Buffalo in the race for the NFC's No. 7 seed.

Related Content

news

49ers Sweep Rams in 23-20 Nail-biting Finish; 9 Takeaways from Week 12 Victory

The 49ers defense was the story of the afternoon, forcing four turnovers and holding Jared Goff to under 200 yards through the air.
news

Resurgent Run Game and a Repeat Outing against Aaron Donald; 5 Things to Watch for vs. Rams

The impact of Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Richard Sherman's return to the field in Week 12 and other notable highlights to watch for in the divisional match against the Rams.
news

9 Takeaways from 49ers Mistake-Ridden Loss to Saints

Sunday's lopsided matchup came down to turnovers as the 49ers fell to the Saints, 27-13. Here's more details as well as injury updates from Kyle Shanahan.
news

Deebo Samuel a 'Long Shot,' Fred Warner vs. Alvin Kamara Showdown; 4 Things to Watch for in Week 10

The return of offensive reinforcements, a thinned-out receiving corps and Emmanuel Sanders and Kwon Alexander's first matchup vs. the 49ers. What to watch for in the Week 10 contest vs. the Saints.
news

5 Observations as 49ers Fall to Seahawks, 37-27

Momentum quickly changed in favor of Seattle as their offense caught steam and the Seahwks defense managed to limit Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and Co.
news

Can the 49ers Defense Slow Down Russell Wilson; 5 Things to Watch For in Week 8

The return of offensive reinforcements, Seattle's defensive woes and a 12-less atmosphere at CenturyLink Field. Here are five things to watch for against the Seahawks.
news

49ers Hand Patriots Worst Home Loss in Two Decades; 8 Takeaways from SF's Dominant Week 7

San Francisco dominated on all three facets of the game, including a four-takeaway outing against Cam Newton and the Patriots offense.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo's Homecoming, Defending Cam Newton's Mobility; 6 Things to Watch for vs. Patriots in Week 7

Jimmy's return to where it all started, San Francisco's encore performance, National Tight End Day and other storylines to follow heading into Sunday.
news

Jason Verrett, 49ers Offensive Line Headline 7 Standouts from Win Over Rams

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted seven 49ers who earned top grades in the divisional victory over the Rams.
news

49ers Silence Aaron Donald and Co.; 8 Observations from 49ers 24-16 Win Over Rams

The 49ers now improve their record to .500 on the season after a wire-to-wire victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
news

The Effects of Aaron Donald and Raheem Mostert; 5 Things to Watch for 'SNF' vs. Rams

Sunday is the closest thing to a "must win" for the 49ers as they host division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football."

Advertising