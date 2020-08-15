Presented by

Morning Report: George Kittle Edition

Aug 15, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful and WOOOOOOO!

Here are your latest 49ers storylines for Saturday, August 15.

New and Notable

49ers Sign TE George Kittle to Five-Year Extension

The 49ers announced yesterday that they have signed All-Pro tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ to a five-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with George to keep him in red and gold well into the future," said general manager John Lynch. "George was part of our first draft class and represents as well as anyone the core values we covet in the players we build our team with. His talent and spirit are unique, his will and grit contagious and his production undeniable. We can't wait to see what the future holds for George and our team with him a part of it."

The 49ers originally selected Kittle in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons, Kittle has appeared in 46 games (37 starts) and registered 216 receptions for 2,945 yards (13.6 average) and 12 touchdowns.

A two-time Associated Press All-Pro [First-Team (2019) & Second-Team (2018)] and Pro Bowl selection, Kittle set the NFL record for the most receiving yards by a tight end through their first three seasons in NFL history (2,945 receiving yards). In 2018, Kittle set the NFL record for the most receiving yards in a single season by a tight end (1,377).

Statement from George Kittle

"I would first like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the entire 49ers organization, especially the York family, who made all of this possible. To John Lynch and the staff who selected me in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, I want to say thank you for giving me this opportunity. I love being a 49er and am blessed to have the opportunity to wear red and gold for years to come. I can't wait to continue our quest to bring another Super Bowl back to The Bay.

"I want to thank my teammates for their hard work and help in making me be the best teammate, player and man I can be each week. Together we have already accomplished amazing things, but we all know there is still so much more to do. It's an incredible locker room to be a part of and I am grateful to my brothers for making this such a fun and exciting place to play football." Read More >>>

Breaking Down George Kittle's 10 Career-Defining Plays

In three years, George Kittle has created an extensive list of memorable and record-breaking plays.  To revisit, let's take a look at some of Kittle's greatest plays (in no particular order) since being drafted by San Francisco in 2017. See the Full List >>>

Quick Hits

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained why the team was excited to get tight end George Kittle's new deal done. See the video here.

Move over, National Avocado Day. George Kittle introduced the birth of National Tight End Day and its support from around the NFL.

NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. and Michael Robinson discussed what makes Kittle the "best tight end in the NFL."

Quote Worthy

"It starts with him. He's the best tight end in football. He's the most physical. He's not just catching the ball for a good play; he's playing the game to be rude and to bully people. That play he was getting his facemask pulled, most people would go down and complain about the facemask. Regardless of the facemask pull, he was like, 'I'm going to bully you all the way to the end zone or until you stop me.' That's his mindset. We're thankful to have him because we don't win the game without that play." - ﻿Richard Sherman

Say Cheese

The Best of George Kittle's Career in San Francisco

View some of George Kittle's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 146th overall in 2017.

