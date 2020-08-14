49ers Sign TE George Kittle to Five-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed All-Pro TE George Kittle to a five-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with George to keep him in red and gold well into the future," said General Manager John Lynch. "George was part of our first draft class and represents as well as anyone the core values we covet in the players we build our team with. His talent and spirit are unique, his will and grit contagious and his production undeniable. We can't wait to see what the future holds for George and our team with him a part of it."

The 49ers originally selected Kittle (6-4, 250) in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons, Kittle has appeared in 46 games (37 starts) and registered 216 receptions for 2,945 yards (13.6 average) and 12 touchdowns. He also started all three postseason games in which he appeared, adding eight receptions for 71 yards.

A two-time Associated Press All-Pro [First-Team (2019) & Second-Team (2018)] and Pro Bowl (2019-20) selection, Kittle set the NFL record for the most receiving yards by a tight end through their first three seasons in NFL history (2,945 receiving yards). He is also tied for the third-fastest tight end to reach 2,000 yards in NFL history (33 games). In 2018, Kittle set the NFL record for the most receiving yards in a single season by a tight end (1,377).

In 2019, Kittle started 14 games and registered 85 receptions for a team-high 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season to go along with eight receptions for 71 yards in the postseason. He became the fifth player in franchise history, and the first tight end, to post multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons.