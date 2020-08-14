I want to thank my teammates for their hard work and help in making me be the best teammate, player and man I can be each week. Together we have already accomplished amazing things, but we all know there is still so much more to do. It's an incredible locker room to be a part of and I am grateful to my brothers for making this such a fun and exciting place to play football.

Thanks to my coaches and the management team. Coach Embree has helped me in so many ways, as a player and as a man. I will always be grateful to him for all he has done and he continues to do. Thanks to Coach Shanahan for making this such a rewarding place to play. I am thrilled that we will chase our ultimate goal together.