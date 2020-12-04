Morning Report: Fred Warner Named to ESPN's 25 Under 25, Greg Papa Previews Bills vs. 49ers

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 4.
New and Notable
Kyle Juszczyk Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a nominee for the seventh-annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. Read More >>>
ESPN's 25 Under 25
ESPN released their rankings for the NFL's top 25 players the under age 25 for 2020 (does not include rookies). Third-year linebacker Fred Warner came in at No. 13 overall, and as the first linebacker listed. Here's what ESPN writer Mike Clay had to say about the 49ers defensive leader.
"Many were shocked when the 49ers gave up on pricey 2019 free-agent acquisition Kwon Alexander earlier this offseason, but Warner's emergence as one of the league's best linebackers made the move much easier to stomach," wrote ESPN's Mike Clay. "A third-round pick back in 2018, Warner stepped into an every-down role in his first NFL game and hasn't looked back. He has played 97% of the 49ers' defensive snaps since his debut, and has been on the field for nearly 800 more plays than any of his teammates. How's that for reliable? Warner, of course, has also been very effective, as his [327] tackles rank 10th in the entire NFL since he was drafted. He also has 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, 18 passes defensed and three interceptions during the span. The 24-year-old has emerged as the anchor of one of the league's top defenses."
You've Got Mail Podcast Episode 15: Greg Papa
Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa joined the You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped to talk about the state of the 49ers following an imperative Week 12 win over the Rams, the future of San Francisco's defensive line beyond 2020, previewing Stefon Diggs and the Bills and if the playoffs are truly in the cards for the 49ers.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Quick Hits
NFL Network's Willie McGinest and James Jones analyzed the NFC's top two surging wild-card contenders, with McGinest saying, "don't count the 49ers out."
--
Follow Robbie Gould and the 49ers locker room as the team takes the field to #BeatLA at SoFi Stadium in this week's 49 Hours, presented by NRG. Watch the full video below. 👇
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Brandon Aiyuk is the second-highest graded rookie wide receiver so far through the 2020 season.