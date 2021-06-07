Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL's 'Most Underappreciated' List

NFL's Most Underappreciated Players: NFC Picks

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund looked through every NFL roster to identify the most underappreciated player on each team predominately using the season-long contribution metric. The metric encompasses a value for every snap by each player and reveals each player's contribution to the team's overall win total. For San Francisco, Frelund pinpointed third-year wideout ﻿ Deebo Samuel ﻿, despite his abridged 2020 season.

"Here's an awesome Next Gen Stat: In his injury-abbreviated 2020 campaign, Samuel was the only receiver to earn more YAC (406) than actual receiving yards (391). Pro Football Focus shows that he cut down on the drops, going from 10 (on 77 targets) as a rookie to three (on 44 targets) last season. Per NGS, Samuel logged 13 receptions, 197 yards and a touchdown on 15 crossing-route targets for a 141.0 passer rating when targeted on such passes. I love pre-snap motion for this offense -- it's a catalyst for efficiency, given the types of run and play-action concepts that define Kyle Shanahan's attack. I think this will be important for whoever is playing QB in 2021, with Samuel on the move on 26.1 percent of snaps last season (the fourth-highest rate among WRs). Samuel's route tree was really interesting in 2020, with 22.7 percent crossing routes, 20.3 go routes and 10.5 hitches -- no other route reached 10 percent. In other words, I'm really excited to see how Samuel evolves with a new passing coordinator -- and quite possibly a new quarterback, depending on ﻿Trey Lance﻿'s readiness."