Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL's 'Most Underappreciated' List

Jun 07, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, June 7.

New and Notable

NFL's Most Underappreciated Players: NFC Picks

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund looked through every NFL roster to identify the most underappreciated player on each team predominately using the season-long contribution metric. The metric encompasses a value for every snap by each player and reveals each player's contribution to the team's overall win total. For San Francisco, Frelund pinpointed third-year wideout ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, despite his abridged 2020 season.

"Here's an awesome Next Gen Stat: In his injury-abbreviated 2020 campaign, Samuel was the only receiver to earn more YAC (406) than actual receiving yards (391). Pro Football Focus shows that he cut down on the drops, going from 10 (on 77 targets) as a rookie to three (on 44 targets) last season. Per NGS, Samuel logged 13 receptions, 197 yards and a touchdown on 15 crossing-route targets for a 141.0 passer rating when targeted on such passes. I love pre-snap motion for this offense -- it's a catalyst for efficiency, given the types of run and play-action concepts that define Kyle Shanahan's attack. I think this will be important for whoever is playing QB in 2021, with Samuel on the move on 26.1 percent of snaps last season (the fourth-highest rate among WRs). Samuel's route tree was really interesting in 2020, with 22.7 percent crossing routes, 20.3 go routes and 10.5 hitches -- no other route reached 10 percent. In other words, I'm really excited to see how Samuel evolves with a new passing coordinator -- and quite possibly a new quarterback, depending on ﻿Trey Lance﻿'s readiness."

Ranking the NFL's Worst-to-First Candidates in 2021

Just a year following the 49ers NFC West Championship season and Super Bowl LIV run, San Francisco closed out 2020 missing the playoffs with a 6-10 record and coming in last in arguably the most competitive division in the league. Looking ahead to 2021, NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein ranked the top contenders to climb from worst-to-first during the upcoming season. Here's what he had to say about the 49ers:

"Just how hard is this exercise this year? Well, my top worst-to-first candidate is San Francisco -- a team I'd currently predict to finish third in its division, behind the Rams and Cardinals. That's not a slight to the 49ers, but rather a reflection of the NFC West's status as the best quartet in the NFL bar none. Shoot, I have the Seahawks, who've logged double-digit wins in eight of the past nine seasons, finishing last. This division's going to be spectacularly competitive. And despite my current forecast, there are plenty of reasons to believe San Francisco will win the West.

"First of all, the 49ers get a clean bill of health. No team suffered a worse spate of injuries than San Francisco in 2020. The return of ﻿Nick Bosa﻿, in particular, changes everything for the defense. The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year tore his ACL in Week 2 of last season. In a related note, the Niners finished the season 22nd in sacks. With Bosa, the 49ers front gets its bite back. On the offensive side of the ball, Kyle Shanahan is one of the best minds in the game today, and I love the weaponry at his disposal. ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and ﻿George Kittle﻿ provide enticing diversity and dynamism in the passing game, while the committee backfield is full of one-cut runners who excel in Shanahan's system, with rookie third-rounder ﻿Trey Sermon﻿ fitting the bill. The offensive line -- headlined by ﻿Trent Williams﻿, the best left tackle in the NFL right now -- remains stout."

Quick Hits

In the 17th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Angie Nix discussed her journey from an usher to Director of Guest Services, how people can join the Levi's® Stadium events team and why women should speak up when they have a seat at the table.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

--

On Sunday, Kyle Shanahan acted as Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway kicking off the day's race.

"I am excited and honored to be the Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend," said Shanahan. "This will be my first NASCAR event, and I'm thrilled that I get to share this amazing experience with my family. I can't wait to fire up a field of NASCAR stock cars."

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ has the second-most yards after catch per reception since 2019 regardless of position, behind only Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. In addition, no other player in the Top 5 has an average depth of target higher than Samuel's 5.4 yards per reception.

YAC Per Reception Since 2019:

  1. Dalvin Cook 10.5
  2. Deebo Samuel 9.8
  3. Austin Ekeler 8.8

Say Cheese

Best Photos From the 49ers Second Week of OTAs

49ers players continued practices at the SAP Performance Facility during the team's offseason program.

WR Mohamed Sanu
1 / 57

WR Mohamed Sanu

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
2 / 57

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, CB K'Waun Williams
3 / 57

DL Arik Armstead, CB K'Waun Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 57

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
5 / 57

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
6 / 57

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
7 / 57

DL Jordan Willis

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Tim Harris
8 / 57

CB Tim Harris

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 57

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Josh Pederson
10 / 57

TE Josh Pederson

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
11 / 57

RB Wayne Gallman II

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
12 / 57

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jamycal Hasty
13 / 57

RB Jamycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu
14 / 57

WR Mohamed Sanu

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 57

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
16 / 57

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jared Mayden
17 / 57

S Jared Mayden

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
18 / 57

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
19 / 57

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
20 / 57

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jamycal Hasty
21 / 57

RB Jamycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
22 / 57

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
24 / 57

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Tim Harris
25 / 57

CB Tim Harris

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Daeshon Hall
26 / 57

DL Daeshon Hall

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
27 / 57

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
28 / 57

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft
29 / 57

WR River Cracraft

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
30 / 57

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu
31 / 57

WR Mohamed Sanu

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
32 / 57

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
33 / 57

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Mark Fields II
34 / 57

CB Mark Fields II

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
35 / 57

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
36 / 57

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
37 / 57

FB Josh Hokit

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
38 / 57

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Daeshon Hall
39 / 57

DL Daeshon Hall

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
40 / 57

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
41 / 57

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
42 / 57

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance, RB Jamycal Hasty
43 / 57

QB Trey Lance, RB Jamycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft
44 / 57

WR River Cracraft

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
45 / 57

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
46 / 57

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
47 / 57

DB Tarvarius Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Tim Harris
48 / 57

CB Tim Harris

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Mark Fields II
49 / 57

CB Mark Fields II

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
50 / 57

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
51 / 57

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Jonas Griffith
52 / 57

LB Jonas Griffith

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
53 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
54 / 57

DL Darrion Daniels

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
55 / 57

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
56 / 57

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
57 / 57

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Meg Williams/49ers
In the Community

Meet Faithful Colby M

Get to know members of 49ers PRIDE, the official fan club for LGBTQ+ fans and allies, as they debut the 2021 retail collection and what it means to be Faithful to The Bay.

