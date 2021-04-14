Morning Report: Could 49ers Target WR in Round 2?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, April 14.
New and Notable
Is the Next Deebo Samuel in This Year's Draft Class?
Deebo Samuel is a unique talent who continues to make a name for himself as a prototype skill player - the type that has offensive coordinators licking their chops to get a hold of. Samuel is a crafty route-runner who adds another dimension to Kyle Shanahan's offense with his ability to rack up yards after the catch and put defenders in a bind.
Pro Football Focus recently identified several upcoming prospects as the best YAC receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft. Equivalently, ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. highlighted several of the same upcoming prospects with skill sets parallel to those of Samuel's: Florida's Kadarius Toney, Purdue's Rondale Moore, Clemon's Amari Rodgers and Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace. Read More >>>
49ers Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Tuesday that exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill has signed his one-year tender. Brunskill was tendered a one-year contract on March 12, 2021. The team also waived TE Chase Harrell, who signed a Reserve/Future contract with San Francisco on January 6, 2021.
Free Agent Facts: DL Zach Kerr
The 49ers announced on March 23 that they have signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr to a one-year deal.
Kerr originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Throughout his seven-year career with the Colts (2014-16), Denver Broncos (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2020), the defensive lineman has appeared in 88 games (16 starts) and registered 167 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Click here to learn more about San Francisco's newest lineman.
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers led the league in yards after the catch per completion during the 2020 regular season.
2020 YAC Leaders
- San Francisco 49ers - 6.2
- Indianapolis Colts - 6.1
- Green Bay Packers - 6.0
- Kansas City Chiefs - 5.9
--
The 49ers Foundation is partnering with TIBCO to build a better future for Bay Area youth through the Faithful to the Future Sweepstakes. Learn more at 49ers.com/faithfultothefuture.
--
Get vaccinated at Levi's® Stadium. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility and distribution, please visit sccfreevax.org.
Levi's® Stadium Vaccination Center Frequently Asked Questions
Levi's® Stadium Sitio de Vacunación Preguntas Frecuentes