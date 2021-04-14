The 49ers announced on March 23 that they have signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest lineman.
Kerr originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Throughout his seven-year career with the Colts (2014-16), Denver Broncos (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2020), the defensive lineman has appeared in 88 games (16 starts) and registered 167 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Last season with the Panthers, Kerr appeared in 13 games (four starts) and finished with 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.
Kerr attended the University of Delaware for three seasons (2011-13) after transferring from the University of Maryland (2009-10). He started all 22 games with the Blue Hens and tallied 84 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. As a senior in 2013, Kerr earned First-Team All-CAA honors after finishing with 57 tackles, four passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
The defensive lineman lives by the motto, "Noboody Cares, Work Harder."
"I say that because I always see the underdog story," Kerr explained on his Twitter. "But while the underdog goes through his process that gets his/her story told NOBODY cares. So why should you allow anything outside of your process to creep in and alter it?"
Before attending the University of Maryland, Kerr spent a year at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. The college prep school allows players to spend an extra year developing in order to better prepare for the collegiate level – and it has a long history of success. At least 12 players from Fork Union Military Academy have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1954, seven players have been selected to one or more Pro Bowl appearances and at least 12 players have been on teams that competed in a Super Bowl.
Kerr participated in the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine. Predicted to land in the sixth or seventh rounds, analysts applauded his build, work ethic and shore tackling. "Thick-bodied, long-armed, powerful 3-4 nose tackle with scheme versatility to factor in a rotation for an even or odd front," wrote NFL analyst Nolan Nawrocki on Kerr's combine profile. "Uses a lot of finesse and would be best utilized in a defense where he is allowed to slant, stunt and shoot gaps. Has moldable tools to develop."
40-yard Dash: 5.06 seconds
Bench Press: 28 reps
Shuttle: 4.71 seconds
Three-cone Drill: 7.93 seconds
Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches
Broad Jump: 99 inches