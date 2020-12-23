Presented by

Morning Report: C.J. Beathard to Make First Start of 2020, Updates on George Kittle's Impending Return

Dec 23, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 23.

New and Notable

Raheem Mostert Will Miss 49ers Final Two Games with High-Ankle Sprain

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Tuesday to recap San Francisco's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries. During the press conference, Shanahan revealed that Raheem Mostert﻿'s season has come to a close after the running back suffered another high-ankle sprain during the 49ers Week 15 contest. Mostert played the bulk of the 49ers snaps at running back before re-aggravating his ankle sprain in the third quarter. The ball carrier revealed this month that his ankle wouldn't be 100 percent until after the season as he referenced an ongoing "nagging feeling." Read More >>>

Watch the full video below. 👇

Nick Mullens to Miss Remainder of Season; 49ers Not Ruling out Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers may have likely seen the last of Nick Mullens this season as San Francisco's backup quarterback suffered an elbow sprain during Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. During the 49ers final drive of the game, Mullens took a late hit that drew a roughing the passer penalty from Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, that sidelined the quarterback for the final two minutes of the contest.

﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ is likely to get the start for the remaining two games of the season. The team also opened the practice window for Jimmy Garoppolo on Tuesday. Garoppolo makes his return after missing six games with a high-ankle sprain – a new and worse sprain than he originally suffered in Week 2. Despite being shorthanded heading into the Week 16 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, Shanahan doesn't foresee Garoppolo making his return to the field this week.

Read More >>>

Roster News

The 49ers announced on Tuesday the following roster moves:

The Reserve/COVID-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Quick Hits

The 49ers playoff hopes may have come to an end but San Francisco is still looking forward to the return of one of its team captains. San Francisco opened the practice window for tight end George Kittle last week and are eyeing his potential return on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. Keep Reading >>>

--

While speaking with media on Tuesday, ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ discussed the growth he's seen from Beathard this season, the potential of playing quarterback in Week 16 and being named to his fifth Pro Bowl. Watch the full video below. 👇

--

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ continues to impress during his rookie season. Following all Week 15 contests, Pro Football Focus released their latest rookie rankings, with the 49ers wideout tied for third with Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs.

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 2021 Pro Bowl Roster Announced, Week 15 Player Grades

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 15 Recap

Reviewing everything from the 49ers matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsDAL, Roster Moves and Unscripted with Jimmie Ward

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 15 at AT&T Stadium.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Returns to Practice, PFF Names Four 49ers to Their Pro Bowl Rosters

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: David Carr Places One 49ers Player in Offensive Pro Bowl Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, PFF Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Kyle Shanahan shared injury and personnel updates, Pro Football Focus released updated player grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Morning Report: #WASvsSF Recap, 49ers Host Military Families for a Holiday Drive-In Movie Night

Reviewing everything from the 49ers matchup against the Washington Football Team and in partnership with USO Northern California, the 49ers welcomed 60 active duty and veteran military families for a holiday movie night.
news

Morning Report: Catching Up with Patrick Willis and Joe Staley, How to Watch #WASvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 14 vs. the Washington Football Team.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy G, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Other 49ers Players

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Six 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Lands in Top 3 Rookie Grades

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the Bills vs. 49ers Week 13 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Buffalo Bills and behind the scenes images from the team's setup in Arizona.

Advertising