Morning Report: C.J. Beathard to Make First Start of 2020, Updates on George Kittle's Impending Return

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 23.
New and Notable
Raheem Mostert Will Miss 49ers Final Two Games with High-Ankle Sprain
Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Tuesday to recap San Francisco's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries. During the press conference, Shanahan revealed that Raheem Mostert's season has come to a close after the running back suffered another high-ankle sprain during the 49ers Week 15 contest. Mostert played the bulk of the 49ers snaps at running back before re-aggravating his ankle sprain in the third quarter. The ball carrier revealed this month that his ankle wouldn't be 100 percent until after the season as he referenced an ongoing "nagging feeling." Read More >>>
Watch the full video below. 👇
Nick Mullens to Miss Remainder of Season; 49ers Not Ruling out Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers may have likely seen the last of Nick Mullens this season as San Francisco's backup quarterback suffered an elbow sprain during Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. During the 49ers final drive of the game, Mullens took a late hit that drew a roughing the passer penalty from Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, that sidelined the quarterback for the final two minutes of the contest.
C.J. Beathard is likely to get the start for the remaining two games of the season. The team also opened the practice window for Jimmy Garoppolo on Tuesday. Garoppolo makes his return after missing six games with a high-ankle sprain – a new and worse sprain than he originally suffered in Week 2. Despite being shorthanded heading into the Week 16 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, Shanahan doesn't foresee Garoppolo making his return to the field this week.
Read More >>>
Roster News
The 49ers announced on Tuesday the following roster moves:
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo had his Injured Reserve practice window opened.
- QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
The Reserve/COVID-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Quick Hits
The 49ers playoff hopes may have come to an end but San Francisco is still looking forward to the return of one of its team captains. San Francisco opened the practice window for tight end George Kittle last week and are eyeing his potential return on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. Keep Reading >>>
--
While speaking with media on Tuesday, Kyle Juszczyk discussed the growth he's seen from Beathard this season, the potential of playing quarterback in Week 16 and being named to his fifth Pro Bowl. Watch the full video below. 👇
--
Brandon Aiyuk continues to impress during his rookie season. Following all Week 15 contests, Pro Football Focus released their latest rookie rankings, with the 49ers wideout tied for third with Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs.