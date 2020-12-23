Morning Report: C.J. Beathard to Make First Start of 2020, Updates on George Kittle's Impending Return

New and Notable

Raheem Mostert Will Miss 49ers Final Two Games with High-Ankle Sprain

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Tuesday to recap San Francisco's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries. During the press conference, Shanahan revealed that Raheem Mostert﻿'s season has come to a close after the running back suffered another high-ankle sprain during the 49ers Week 15 contest. Mostert played the bulk of the 49ers snaps at running back before re-aggravating his ankle sprain in the third quarter. The ball carrier revealed this month that his ankle wouldn't be 100 percent until after the season as he referenced an ongoing "nagging feeling." Read More >>>