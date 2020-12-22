Presented by

Raheem Mostert Will Miss 49ers Final Two Games with High-Ankle Sprain

Dec 22, 2020 at 12:17 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Raheem Mostert﻿'s season has come to a close after the running back suffered another high-ankle sprain during the 49ers Week 15 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mostert played the bulk of the 49ers snaps at running back before re-aggravating his ankle sprain in the third quarter. The ball carrier revealed this month that his ankle wouldn't be 100 percent until after the season as he referenced an ongoing "nagging feeling."

With Mostert out, the 49ers will lean on Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon in the team's final two games of the season.

"The plan with the running backs is, whoever's healthy is going to be up," Kyle Shanahan said. "I think Jeff got out of the game healthy enough. Tevin's getting better each week. Jet's been there for us every game.

"But we'll see. Hopefully we don't lose anyone else during the week."

The 49ers also have undrafted ball carrier Austin Walter﻿, however, the running back is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and won't be cleared to return until gameday.

Mostert appeared in eight games this season and registered 521 rushing yards on 102 attempts and two touchdowns, in addition to 156 yards receiving on 16 receptions and one touchdown.

