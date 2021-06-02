Morning Report: Bosa, Kittle Among 49ers on CBS Sports' Top 100

Roster News

Jones (6-1, 217) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys on May 6, 2016. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 11 games (three starts) and registered 11 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown with the Houston Texans (2017) and Detroit Lions (2018). He also spent time on the Cowboys (2016), Lions (2017) and Miami Dolphins (2019) practice squads. After spending training camp with the Dolphins in 2020, he was released by the team on September 5, 2020.