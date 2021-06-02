Presented by

Morning Report: Bosa, Kittle Among 49ers on CBS Sports' Top 100

Jun 02, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, June 2.

New and Notable

Four 49ers Land on CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL Players of 2021

There's plenty of anticipation surrounding the start of the 2021 season. Though there's ample time before players take their first snap of the season (15 weeks to be exact), that doesn't stop fans and national pundits alike from already ranking their top players heading into the year. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled his list of the Top 100 players heading into the 2021 season, with a top-heavy list of 49ers making the cut.

Four members of the 49ers were featured overall, including two in the Top 20 and all four in the top third of his list. Here's a look at where several members of the 49ers landed:

Read More >>>

Roster News

The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed wide receiver ﻿Andy Jones﻿ to a one-year deal. The team has also waived tight end ﻿Daniel Helm﻿ and released quarterback ﻿Josh Johnson﻿.

Jones (6-1, 217) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys on May 6, 2016. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 11 games (three starts) and registered 11 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown with the Houston Texans (2017) and Detroit Lions (2018). He also spent time on the Cowboys (2016), Lions (2017) and Miami Dolphins (2019) practice squads. After spending training camp with the Dolphins in 2020, he was released by the team on September 5, 2020.

Inside the Oval: Angie Nix, 49ers Director of Guest Services

In the 17th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Angie Nix discussed her journey from an usher to the 49ers director of guest services, how people can join the Levi's® Stadium events team and why women should speak up when they have a seat at the table.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Learn more about joining the Levi's® Stadium events team at levisstadium.com/employment or stop by the job fair at Bourbon Steak and Pub on Saturday, June 12 from 10 am PT to 4 pm PT.

Mark Your Calendars

