49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves

Jun 01, 2021 at 01:36 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed WR Andy Jones to a one-year deal. The team has also waived TE Daniel Helm and released QB Josh Johnson.

Jones (6-1, 217) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys on May 6, 2016. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 11 games (three starts) and registered 11 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown with the Houston Texans (2017) and Detroit Lions (2018). He also spent time on the Cowboys (2016), Lions (2017) and Miami Dolphins (2019) practice squads. After spending training camp with the Dolphins in 2020, he was released by the team on September 5, 2020.

A 26-year-old native of Clermont, FL, Jones attended Jacksonville University, where he appeared in 41 games (29 starts) and registered 144 receptions for 2,120 yards and 17 touchdowns. As a senior in 2015, Jones started 10 games and finished with 60 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

Helm (6-4, 225) re-signed with the 49ers on March 17, 2021. He appeared in the first five games of his career last season with the 49ers. Johnson (6-3, 205) signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 15, 2021. In 2020, he was signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 11, where he spent the remainder of the season.

