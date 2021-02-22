Morning Report: Bill Walsh and Dr. Harry Edward's Impact on the NFL

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, February 22.
New and Notable
Coach Bill Walsh and Dr. Harry Edwards: Partners in Social Change
They were shaped by uniquely different circumstances. One man raised in the rough and gritty world of East St. Louis. The other in the sunny suburbs of California.
But Dr. Harry Edwards and coach Bill Walsh shared a singular vision and they combined their enormous intellects to make a significant mark on the social fabric of American sports and, ultimately, American values.
Both men arrived in Northern California at just the right time. From the Beat Generation of the 1950s through 1967's Summer of Love, the Bay Area was ground zero for free thinkers. College campuses from Berkeley to San Jose attracted young men and women with new ideas about social and racial equality, values that were radically different from previous generations. Read More >>>
49ers Promote Adam Peters to Assistant General Manager
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that Adam Peters has been promoted to assistant general manager.
"Adam has earned this promotion, which is a result of his hard work and dedication to the 49er Way," said John Lynch. "He has been a tremendous asset to our team and we look forward to Adam continuing to play an integral role in all aspects of football operations in our quest to compete for championships."
Peters is entering his 19th season in the NFL, having spent the previous four as vice president of player personnel for the 49ers. He joined San Francisco after spending the prior eight seasons (2009-16) with the Denver Broncos.
The Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation and Black Panther Party Alumni Partner with the 49ers, A's, Warriors, Earthquakes and Roots
A coalition of five Bay Area professional sports teams representing BAY AREA UNITE are joining forces with the Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation to rally community engagement and awareness for Black History Month.
"The Black Panther Party Celebration of Activism" virtual program will broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube on February 24th at 12:00 p.m. PST.
Quick Hits
Fred Warner landed at No. 30 on Pro Football Focus' Top 101. Warner earned a coverage grade of 91.1 in 2020, the best among all linebackers. He also allowed a passer rating of just 81.9 on throws into his coverage, more than 20 points lower than the average target into a linebacker's coverage.
Hear from Nick Bosa in a fun and exclusive interview with 15-year-old Royce.
Royce won the incredible opportunity to interview the 49ers defensive lineman through the 49ers Foundation Players for a Purpose auction. Watch the full interview below. 👇