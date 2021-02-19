49ers Promote Adam Peters to Assistant General Manager

The San Francisco 49ers and General Manager John Lynch announced on Friday that Adam Peters has been promoted to Assistant General Manager.

"Adam has earned this promotion, which is a result of his hard work and dedication to the 49er Way," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "He has been a tremendous asset to our team and we look forward to Adam continuing to play an integral role in all aspects of football operations in our quest to compete for championships."

Peters is entering his 19th season in the NFL, having spent the previous four as vice president of player personnel for the 49ers. He joined San Francisco after spending the prior eight seasons (2009-16) with the Denver Broncos.

Since 2017, the 49ers have created a cohesive environment for evaluating and acquiring talent, where the player personnel department has worked hand-in-hand with the coaching staff. Since 2017, the 49ers have steadily constructed one of the top rosters in the NFL and have utilized all available avenues to do so. The NFL Draft supplied the 49ers with the likes of TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, WR Deebo Samuel, T Mike McGlinchey, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Brandon Aiyuk and 2019 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year DL Nick Bosa, among others. Through free agency, the team added key contributors such as CB Richard Sherman, T Trent Williams, FB Kyle Juszczyk and K Robbie Gould, while QB Jimmy Garoppolo and G Laken Tomlinson were acquired via trade.

In 2016, Peters was named the Broncos director of college scouting after spending two seasons as the team's assistant director of college scouting (2014-15). Peters spent three years as a national scout (2011-13) after originally joining the Broncos as a regional scout in 2009.

As a member of Denver's personnel department, Peters helped the team acquire 27 players through the draft and college free agency that were vital members of the Super Bowl 50 championship roster.

Peters joined the Broncos after spending six years (2003-08) with the New England Patriots. In his first two seasons with the Patriots as a scouting assistant, he was a part of two Super Bowl championship teams (XXXVIII in 2003 and XXXIX in 2004). In 2005, Peters handled pro scouting duties for the team before serving as an area scout in his final three seasons (2006-08) with the Patriots.