Morning Report: #SFvsNO Recap

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 16.
Week 10 Recap
Takeaways
- All three of the Saints touchdowns on the day, which were each scored by Alvin Kamara, came off of short drives.
- The 49ers opened the game with a well-executed 13-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens to Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco overcame three third downs and chipped nearly seven and a half minutes off the clock before New Orleans' first opportunity on offense.
- In addition to a deflected pass, Javon Kinlaw also registered a run stop on a 3rd-and-2 play by Saints quarterback Taysom Hill that forced a New Orleans punt. Going into the game, the rookie was eagerly awaiting his first-career sack. He notched 1.5 on Sunday on one of his best performances of his young career.
- Drew Brees looked shaken up following a sack by Kentavius Street. The third-year defensive lineman was penalized for roughing the passer after the play, negating his first-career sack.
- JaMycal Hasty suffered a broken collar bone and is likely to miss time. Hasty now adds to Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. as San Francisco's injured running backs.
Top Highlights
What the Team Had to Say
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Offense's Performance after the Opening Drive
"It was disheartening. I thought we had an opportunity today. I thought we should have had the lead going into half. We couldn't get anything going in the second half. We did not get much out of our run game today. Those turnovers are what killed us. I know we had two interceptions in the red zone. Our special teams has to be better from a turnover standpoint. Three times we gave up the ball to our defense inside the 20. We had the two fumbled kick returns and the long kickoff. It's not even close to good enough."
49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens on the 49ers Offensive Performance
"It was just going against a good defense. You are not going to be perfect every time. You aren't going to be as perfect as you can. I thought that we had some good drives. I felt like we were moving the ball, but you have to be clutch every moment of the game going against a good defense. They did a good job of shutting us down. We kept fighting. I was very proud of the fact that we kept fighting. We stayed at it. They did a good job. We just have to overcome that and make more plays."
Save the Date
Join the 49ers on Tuesday, November 17 at 6 pm PT for Trivia Tuesday on the team's YouTube channel or 49ers.com/triviatuesday. Enjoy six rounds of themed trivia, with a chance to exclusive 49ers prizes.