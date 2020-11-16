What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsNO

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Offense's Performance after the Opening Drive
"It was disheartening. I thought we had an opportunity today. I thought we should have had the lead going into half. We couldn't get anything going in the second half. We did not get much out of our run game today. Those turnovers are what killed us. I know we had two interceptions in the red zone. Our special teams has to be better from a turnover standpoint. Three times we gave up the ball to our defense inside the 20. We had the two fumbled kick returns and the long kickoff. It's not even close to good enough."
Shanahan on the Team's Week 11 Bye
"I just want to give more time for guys to get back. Hopefully, we can get a couple of guys back on offense with that extra week off. I know we are going to get one back on defense. Maybe more. We have had a lot of guys that have to be out there a lot. We have some rotational players who have been carrying the load for way too long. I have a lot of respect for these guys who have just been hanging on. They need some rest. They need to get away. We'll have a couple of days just to keep guys loose and moving around a little bit so we don't get too far away from football. This is a much needed rest for any team that I have ever been on."
Shanahan on the Performance of the 49ers Defensive Line in New Orleans
"From what I noticed, they had a real good game. It seemed like they were getting pressure on the quarterback. They were put in a number of tough spots. They played well. I thought as a whole they were fighting their ass off. There are no moral victories here. I knew there was a challenge going in. They fought hard and we had a chance to win that game and I think it came down to turnovers. That was the most disheartening. I think that if we take care of that ball, and with the effort that the guys gave, that it would have been a much different result."
49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens on the 49ers Offensive Performance
"It was just going against a good defense. You are not going to be perfect every time. You aren't going to be as perfect as you can. I thought that we had some good drives. I felt like we were moving the ball, but you have to be clutch every moment of the game going against a good defense. They did a good job of shutting us down. We kept fighting. I was very proud of the fact that we kept fighting. We stayed at it. They did a good job. We just have to overcome that and make more plays."
Mullens on Rookie Brandon Aiyuk
"Brandon's dynamic. I feel like he can win on any route that you put him on. That is why I love throwing to him and playing with him. He's a really good receiver. I think dynamic is a good word to use. His ability to separate on the long routes and the short routes. He's a really special player."
49ers Defensive Lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. on Javon Kinlaw Recording His First NFL Sack
"In the game he's an aggressive guy. Sky's the limit for him. I was just really happy for him that he was able to get on the board with one. I just know that each week he's been getting better and better. He's going to get scary for people."
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton on the Turnovers on Special Teams
"They were (a factor). The first thing I would tell you is that both teams' gunners had an impact on the returners. In other words, I don't know that either team, when we look at this film, will be happy with the jammers and the holdup."
Saints Quarterback Drew Brees on Not Returning to the Game in the Second Half
"I was not going to be able to be effective. It had nothing to do with pain. It was definitely just what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do."