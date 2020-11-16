What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsNO

Shanahan on the Team's Week 11 Bye

"I just want to give more time for guys to get back. Hopefully, we can get a couple of guys back on offense with that extra week off. I know we are going to get one back on defense. Maybe more. We have had a lot of guys that have to be out there a lot. We have some rotational players who have been carrying the load for way too long. I have a lot of respect for these guys who have just been hanging on. They need some rest. They need to get away. We'll have a couple of days just to keep guys loose and moving around a little bit so we don't get too far away from football. This is a much needed rest for any team that I have ever been on."