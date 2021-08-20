Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for Preseason Matchup vs. Chargers

What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say Following Day 1 of Joint Practices

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's First Practice with the Chargers

I thought it went good. I like that it didn't seem like there were any fights. I wasn't over there the whole time, so that was the first goal. We didn't want to have to kick anyone out today, so at least we all got to practice, didn't have to send anyone home early. It's always different when you go against a different team because there's different types of practices, different tempos and I think it took us a little bit to get used to that, but I was happy overall.

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Going Against the Chargers Defense

It was good. It was a good challenge for us. I'm always a fan of seeing new looks, new defenses, all that stuff. And I thought we handled it well. It was competitive all the way through, and I love this stuff.

Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen on Competing Against 49ers CB Jason Verrett

It's all good. We work together in the offseason and we work for these moments, so it's fun all the time."