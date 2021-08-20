Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for Preseason Matchup vs. Chargers

Aug 20, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, August 20.

New and Notable

George Kittle, Derwin James Highlight Joint Practice; Rookie INT Ends Session

Thursday kicked off the first of two joint practices between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif., and Kyle Shanahan was "happy overall" with the performance of his squad. The 49ers have been going head-to-head with members of their own team for the past two weeks, with the change up adding a "refreshing" feel to the final week of San Francisco's training camp.

Here are a few observations from the session as well as updates from the 49ers head coach:

  • Tight end George Kittle versus the Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was the highlight of the session. Nate Sudfeld hit the tight end on an out route for the catch.
  • Cornerback Alexander Myres intercepted a pass intended for wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
  • Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ connected with Travis Benjamin on a post route for a 30-yard touchdown in double coverage during full-team work.
  • The 49ers are looking to give Trent Williams the week off. Williams had his knee drained after experiencing minor knee swelling. The hope is for the left tackle to be available for the 49ers third preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Read More >>>

What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say Following Day 1 of Joint Practices

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's First Practice with the Chargers

I thought it went good. I like that it didn't seem like there were any fights. I wasn't over there the whole time, so that was the first goal. We didn't want to have to kick anyone out today, so at least we all got to practice, didn't have to send anyone home early. It's always different when you go against a different team because there's different types of practices, different tempos and I think it took us a little bit to get used to that, but I was happy overall.

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Going Against the Chargers Defense

It was good. It was a good challenge for us. I'm always a fan of seeing new looks, new defenses, all that stuff. And I thought we handled it well. It was competitive all the way through, and I love this stuff.

Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen on Competing Against 49ers CB Jason Verrett

It's all good. We work together in the offseason and we work for these moments, so it's fun all the time."

We work out four days a week in the weight room. Then, on a good day, we might get out on the field. Usually, on the field, we do some releases and just one on ones. We pretty much know our thing, we do it a lot.

Read More >>>

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Chargers in Preseason Game 2

Following two joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday and Friday, the 49ers will head to SoFi Stadium for their second preseason contest at 4:30 pm PT on Sunday, August 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Say Cheese

49ers Practice with Chargers in SoCal 🌴

View some of the top photos from the first of two joint practice between the 49ers and Chargers ahead of their preseason matchup.

49ers and Chargers Quarterbacks
