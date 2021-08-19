Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Chargers in Preseason Game 2

Watch the Game on TV

KPIX 5 and CW Bay Area

Broadcasters: Greg Papa (Play-by-Play), Tim Ryan (Color Analyst)

Nationally, this matchup will be broadcast live on NFL Network except in local and affiliate markets.

Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App

Desktop: Watch the KPIX 5 stream directly on 49ers.com here. Desktop viewing will only be available in market.

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 preseason game live on NFL Game Pass and all regular season games as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.