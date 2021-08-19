Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Chargers in Preseason Game 2

Aug 19, 2021 at 02:10 PM

Following two joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday and Friday, the 49ers will head to SoFi Stadium for their second preseason contest at 4:30 pm PT on Sunday, August 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

KPIX 5 and CW Bay Area

Broadcasters: Greg Papa (Play-by-Play), Tim Ryan (Color Analyst)

Nationally, this matchup will be broadcast live on NFL Network except in local and affiliate markets.

Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App

Desktop: Watch the KPIX 5 stream directly on 49ers.com here. Desktop viewing will only be available in market.

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 preseason game live on NFL Game Pass and all regular season games as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

All 49ers preseason games can be heard on KGO (810-AM), The Bone (KSAN 107.7-FM) and the 49ers Radio Network. Bob Fitzgerald will be on play-by-play and former 49ers linebacker Keena Turner will be the color analyst. They will be joined in the booth by former 49ers safety Donte Whitner.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Preseason Matchups: 48

Preseason Series Record: 49ers lead the series 26-22

First Preseason Meeting: 8/3/1968, Chargers won 30-18

Last Preseason Meeting: 8/29/2019, Chargers won 27-24

