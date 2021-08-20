What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say Following Day 1 of Joint Practices

Staley on 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Every year since I have been in the NFL, we have played their team. From 2017, we played them twice when I was in Chicago. Denver, we practiced against and played them in the preseason. Then, [with the Rams] we played them twice last year. A lot of the guys I have come to know have worked for him or with him, so we know a lot about each other. With me being with Vic [Fangio] and Kyle and his father [Mike Shanahan] going head to head all those years, a lot of respect. Part of what makes the NFL special is the amount of respect that you have for other people. Although we do not know each other, we have a lot of respect for one another. That's why there's also a lot of respect for [49ers General Manager] John Lynch and the way they do things over there. This is a good environment for us, where we can really measure ourselves against a quality team.