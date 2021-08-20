What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say Following Day 1 of Joint Practices

Aug 19, 2021 at 06:00 PM

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's First Practice with the Chargers

I thought it went good. I like that it didn't seem like there were any fights. I wasn't over there the whole time, so that was the first goal. We didn't want to have to kick anyone out today, so at least we all got to practice, didn't have to send anyone home early. It's always different when you go against a different team because there's different types of practices, different tempos and I think it took us a little bit to get used to that, but I was happy overall.

Shanahan on the Benefits for the 49ers Offense to Face Off Against a Different Defense

It helps a ton. First of all, some of the players they've got. They have some real talent over there and anytime you can go against different things than what you've been going against, it helps a ton. We've been up against a four-down front. And now we've had every front possible today. Some different styles and different techniques. You get used to one type of technique and it takes a while to get ready for the others. You try to do that on a Wednesday or Thursday practice with cards and stuff to simulate, which sometimes takes up to the second quarter to get used to. To be able to scrimmage against guys and to be able to do it here for two days is very helpful.

Shanahan on ﻿Trey Lance﻿'s Performance in Practice

I'll see more on the tape. I challenge the offensive line big time, but I'm also going to challenge him to get rid of the ball. You've got to know where those outlets are and how to get rid of it. He didn't have the most time in everything, but it's kind of our standard with things and how fast you've got to play and how not just athletically, but with your mind, you can't hesitate. You got to get rid of it because you get a sack in a two minute, look at the percentages, it's pretty much over. And it's not going to be a lot of great protection there. So, it's good to give him some of this experience without being in a game. We're just going to keep challenging him hard and I can't wait to watch the tape in about an hour with him.

I'd like him to get some reps with the ones eventually. I kind of reevaluate that after each practice. Not just so he can get with our ones, but also, so he can go against the one defense and stuff. We'll see if we do some of that tomorrow. If I do, it'd be more trying to get him some reps, versus [Chargers DE Joey] Bosa and [Chargers S] Derwin [James Jr.] and some other guys too, because there's definitely a difference.

49ers Quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ on Going Against the Chargers Defense

It was good. It was a good challenge for us. I'm always a fan of seeing new looks, new defenses, all that stuff. And I thought we handled it well. It was competitive all the way through, and I love this stuff.

Garoppolo of What He's Seen from ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ in Year 2

B.A. man, he's come a long way, especially since his rookie year. I think this year he's been more consistent, the fight in him, it's been coming out more and more, a little more personality you see from the guy. And I like to see that, you know, one-on-ones, you see him get pissed off or something like that. And, it's good.

You can kind of see it in a guy's eyes if they have it going that day, if they don't. B.A.'s one of those guys he's just consistent and he brings the same energy every day and those are the guys you want to go into the huddle with.

49ers Linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ on the Benefits of Going Against a Quarterback like Justin Herbert

It helps a ton, honestly. Justin's a great, young quarterback talent. You saw the season he had last year and he's continuing to grow. You could feel the ball spinning out of his hand out there. So, it's great to go against any type of different competition. We needed a change up in training camp going against our guys every day in practice. It's just good to be out here and compete.

Warner on the Defense's Mindset Going into Joint Practices

We bring the energy every day in practice. When we come out here, there might be a little extra knowing we're going against another team, but we try to be as consistent as possible day in and day out. Be the same guys every single day.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Joint Practices with the 49ers

It felt like a pro atmosphere today. That's a really good team over there — a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches. I felt like this was the perfect environment for us. I'm thankful for the Niners, to [49ers General Manager] John [Lynch] and [Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan]. I felt like there was a lot of good competition out there today. In all three phases of the game, I felt that the operation was clean. I felt that there was a lot of respect, which is important in these competitive settings. You want to make sure everyone respects each other, respects the game. I felt that was on display, too. I'm proud of that, and I felt like it was an even match today. That's what we're after.

Staley on 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Every year since I have been in the NFL, we have played their team. From 2017, we played them twice when I was in Chicago. Denver, we practiced against and played them in the preseason. Then, [with the Rams] we played them twice last year. A lot of the guys I have come to know have worked for him or with him, so we know a lot about each other. With me being with Vic [Fangio] and Kyle and his father [Mike Shanahan] going head to head all those years, a lot of respect. Part of what makes the NFL special is the amount of respect that you have for other people. Although we do not know each other, we have a lot of respect for one another. That's why there's also a lot of respect for [49ers General Manager] John Lynch and the way they do things over there. This is a good environment for us, where we can really measure ourselves against a quality team.

Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen on Competing Against 49ers CB ﻿Jason Verrett﻿

It's all good. We work together in the offseason and we work for these moments, so it's fun all the time."

We work out four days a week in the weight room. Then, on a good day, we might get out on the field. Usually, on the field, we do some releases and just one on ones. We pretty much know our thing, we do it a lot.

Allen on Verrett's Return from an Achilles Injury

Anybody like that who faces adversity is tough, because injuries are tough. To be able to battle back, come back to normal, and play at a high level like the way he did, is solid.

Chargers Safety Derwin James Jr. on Practicing Against the 49ers

I feel like we came out here and competed. There was a lot of energy on both sides, but I feel like we got better today.

We're going out here going fast. I played against ﻿George Kittle﻿, one of the best tight ends in the league. Their offense is one of the best in the league. Seeing the looks from them only helped me get better.

I was the first one over there against Kittle. He wanted to see how he was against me, and I wanted to give him what he wanted. It was good going against him. He's the best and I feel like I'm the best — why not go against him.

James Jr. on the Benefits of Joint Practices

We're putting ourselves through game-like situations. I know this isn't a game, but we're going against a tough team, and I'm just getting better from that.

