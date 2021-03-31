Morning Report: 49ers Add Road Game vs. Bengals in 2021

Good Morning Faithful,
K'Waun Williams 'Couldn't Deny' Another Run With 49ers in Free Agency
There's a reoccurring theme surrounding the San Francisco 49ers recent free agency re-signings. While there have been a number of factors that played into each player's decision to return to the 49ers, a common thread among all of them is what Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have established since taking over the franchise in 2017: culture.
Seventh-year nickel corner K'Waun Williams can attest to that notion. According to various reports, Williams received interest from several teams after hitting the open market in mid-March, including being courted by the Kansas City Chiefs. The corner also toyed with the opportunity to return to his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. The stars appeared to align for Williams with the potential to reunite with former 49ers defensive coordinator and now New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who has repeatedly spoken very highly of the cornerback. Read More >>>
NFL Owners Vote to Add 17th Game; 49ers to Face Bengals in 2021
On Tuesday, NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season.
The 17-game season was part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, which was ratified last March. The incorporation of the additional game comes exactly 44 years to the date of when the NFL adopted the 16-game schedule from the previously arranged 14 games in 1977.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal.
Get to know 49ers social media content coordinator Patty Quan as she talks about her favorite moments with the organization, her responsibilities of connecting the Faithful with the team and details her journey to the NFL. Watch the video below 👇
According to Pro Football Focus, George Kittle averaged 2.84 yards per route run in 2020, the highest of any tight end with at least 40 targets.