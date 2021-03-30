49ers Sign WR Mohamed Sanu

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed WR ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ to a one-year deal.

Sanu (6-2, 210) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career with the Bengals (2012-15), Atlanta Falcons (2016-19), New England Patriots (2019), 49ers (2020) and Detroit Lions (2020), he has appeared in 128 games (96 starts) and registered 420 receptions for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has also recorded 42 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and completed seven of eight passing attempts for 233 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Sanu has also appeared in nine postseason games (eight starts) and added 26 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2020, Sanu spent training camp with the Patriots prior to his release from the team on September 3, 2020. He later signed with the 49ers on September 18, 2020, appeared in three games and added one reception for nine yards. He was released by the team on October 6, 2020. Sanu then signed with the Detroit Lions on November 6, 2020 where he appeared in seven games (four starts) and registered 16 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.