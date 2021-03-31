K'Waun Williams 'Couldn't Deny' Another Run With 49ers in Free Agency

"Just seeing what Kyle and John have been able to build over these past couple months with free agency is phenomenal," Williams said. "Having those guys around and knowing them and having a good relationship with those guys and knowing what they bring to the table… everything feels like it's coming together. Just to be able to be a part of the defense and communicate with the guys that I've been playing with the last four years should be amazing."

Since joining the 49ers in 2017, Williams has averaged just 25 yards per game allowed and recorded seven forced fumbles, four sacks, three interceptions and 13 passes defended. Additionally, Williams has allowed just one touchdown on 99 targets over the past two seasons.

Williams' presence on defense doesn't go unnoticed. In his four seasons in San Francisco, Williams ranked eighth in the NFL in slot coverage grade and generated the third-most WAR (wins above replacement) among defensive players on the 49ers roster, according to Pro Football Focus.

While the locker room is certainly enthused on "The Shark's" return (see Tartt and Kyle Juszczyk﻿’s interviews), the cornerback's ability to help San Francisco compete for a title yet again, only sweetened the deal for Williams.