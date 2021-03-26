49ers Make Blockbuster Pre-Draft Trade Up to No. 3 Overall

If you thought the San Francisco 49ers were going to start their weekend early, you certainly were mistaken. On Friday, the team made a blockbuster trade to move up nine spots in the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers traded their 12th-overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for the Miami Dolphins No. 3 overall selection.
According to a source close to Schefter, this deal wasn't done overnight. The 49ers have been attempting to move into the Top 5 of the draft for several weeks now and finally found their partner.
It's likely San Francisco jumped at the opportunity because the team feels confident in an option available at No. 3 overall behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1) and New York Jets (No. 2). A move of this magnitude is likely to have plenty of ramifications on not just the 49ers future, but the landscape of the NFC and NFC West.
Here's a current look at the 49ers 2021 draft picks:
- 1st round, No. 3 overall (trade with MIA)
- 2nd round, No. 43 overall
- 3rd round, No. 102 overall
- 4th round, No. 117 overall
- 5th round, No. 155 overall
- 5th round, No. 172 overall
- 5th round, No. 180 overall (from NO)
- 6th round, No. 194 overall
- 7th round, No. 230 overall (from NYJ)
San Francisco traded their original third-round pick last year to the Washington Football Team in exchange for left tackle Trent Williams. The 49ers received a fifth-round pick from the New Orleans Saints as part of the Kwon Alexander trade earlier this season. San Francisco also obtained a seventh-round selection from the Jets as part of the Jordan Willis trade in October.
Here's a full look at the first round draft order as it currently stands:
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins (trade with Philadelphia)
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Miami)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets (from Seattle)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place in Cleveland, with the first round beginning on April 29. Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 30, while Rounds 4-7 finish up on May 1.