49ers Make Blockbuster Pre-Draft Trade Up to No. 3 Overall

If you thought the San Francisco 49ers were going to start their weekend early, you certainly were mistaken. On Friday, the team made a blockbuster trade to move up nine spots in the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers traded their 12th-overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for the Miami Dolphins No. 3 overall selection.

According to a source close to Schefter, this deal wasn't done overnight. The 49ers have been attempting to move into the Top 5 of the draft for several weeks now and finally found their partner.