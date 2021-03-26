49ers Make Blockbuster Pre-Draft Trade Up to No. 3 Overall

Mar 26, 2021 at 01:03 PM

Keiana Martin

Team Reporter

If you thought the San Francisco 49ers were going to start their weekend early, you certainly were mistaken. On Friday, the team made a blockbuster trade to move up nine spots in the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers traded their 12th-overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for the Miami Dolphins No. 3 overall selection.

According to a source close to Schefter, this deal wasn't done overnight. The 49ers have been attempting to move into the Top 5 of the draft for several weeks now and finally found their partner.

It's likely San Francisco jumped at the opportunity because the team feels confident in an option available at No. 3 overall behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1) and New York Jets (No. 2). A move of this magnitude is likely to have plenty of ramifications on not just the 49ers future, but the landscape of the NFC and NFC West.

Here's a current look at the 49ers 2021 draft picks:

  • 1st round, No. 3 overall (trade with MIA)
  • 2nd round, No. 43 overall
  • 3rd round, No. 102 overall
  • 4th round, No. 117 overall
  • 5th round, No. 155 overall
  • 5th round, No. 172 overall
  • 5th round, No. 180 overall (from NO)
  • 6th round, No. 194 overall
  • 7th round, No. 230 overall (from NYJ)

San Francisco traded their original third-round pick last year to the Washington Football Team in exchange for left tackle Trent Williams﻿. The 49ers received a fifth-round pick from the New Orleans Saints as part of the Kwon Alexander trade earlier this season. San Francisco also obtained a seventh-round selection from the Jets as part of the Jordan Willis trade in October.

Here's a full look at the first round draft order as it currently stands:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)
  4. Atlanta Falcons
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Miami Dolphins (trade with Philadelphia)
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. New York Giants
  12. Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Miami)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Washington Football Team
  20. Chicago Bears
  21. Indianapolis Colts
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. New York Jets (from Seattle)
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
  26. Cleveland Browns
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. New Orleans Saints
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place in Cleveland, with the first round beginning on April 29. Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 30, while Rounds 4-7 finish up on May 1.

