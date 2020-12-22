Presented by

Morning Report: 2021 Pro Bowl Roster Announced, Week 15 Player Grades

Dec 22, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 22.

New and Notable

Three 49ers Selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

Congrats are in order for three members of the San Francisco 49ers who were voted into the 2021 Pro Bowl. Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams and Fred Warner each garnered votes from fans, coaches and their peers as selections into the NFL's All Star Game. Read More >>>

Trent Williams, Fred Warner and Kyle Juszczyk Make 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

Check out some of the best photos of Williams, Warner and Juszczyk in action throughout the 2020 season.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
2 / 51

LB Fred Warner

T Trent Williams
3 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
5 / 51

T Trent Williams

LB Fred Warner
6 / 51

LB Fred Warner

LB Fred Warner
7 / 51

LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
9 / 51

T Trent Williams

T Trent Williams
10 / 51

T Trent Williams

LB Fred Warner
11 / 51

LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
13 / 51

T Trent Williams

T Trent Williams
14 / 51

T Trent Williams

LB Fred Warner
15 / 51

LB Fred Warner

T Trent Williams
16 / 51

T Trent Williams

T Trent Williams
17 / 51

T Trent Williams

LB Fred Warner
18 / 51

LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
19 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
20 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
22 / 51

T Trent Williams

LB Fred Warner
23 / 51

LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
25 / 51

LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
26 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
28 / 51

LB Fred Warner

T Trent Williams
29 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Kyle Juszczyk
30 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
31 / 51

LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
32 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
33 / 51

T Trent Williams

LB Fred Warner
34 / 51

LB Fred Warner

LB Fred Warner
35 / 51

LB Fred Warner

LB Fred Warner
36 / 51

LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
37 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
38 / 51

LB Fred Warner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
39 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
40 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
42 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Kyle Juszczyk
43 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
44 / 51

LB Fred Warner

T Trent Williams
45 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Kyle Juszczyk
46 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

T Trent Williams
47 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Kyle Juszczyk
48 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
49 / 51

LB Fred Warner

T Trent Williams
50 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Kyle Juszczyk
51 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Week 15 Pro Football Focus Player Grades

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for five members of the 49ers who made an impact during the team's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Take a look at which 49ers stood out.

86.9 Overall Grade - ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿

83.0 Overall Grade - ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿

80.3 Overall Grade - ﻿Trent Williams﻿

79.5 Overall Grade - ﻿Arik Armstead﻿

79.1 Overall Grade - ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿

Read More >>>

PFF's Team of the Week

Following the conclusion of Week 15 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. After a standout performance in Dallas, ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ was the only 49ers player to make the Week 15 roster. McGlinchey's 92.6 run blocking grade was the highest of any tackle in Week 15, earning him an 83.0 overall grade from the analytics site.

Offense

QB: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
WR: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills
TE: Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
FLEX: Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
LT: Charles Leno Jr., Chicago Bears
LG: Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C: Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans
RG: Billy Turner, Green Bay Packers
RT: ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DI: DaQuan Jones, Tennessee Titans
EDGE: Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals
EDGE: Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions
LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals
LB: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills
CB: Chandon Sullivan, Green Bay Packers
CB: Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings
S: Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
S: Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers
FLEX D: Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ has recorded 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in 9-of-10 games since Week 3. Aiyuk's 74.5 overall grade is the third-highest among all rookie wide receivers through 15 weeks.

--

In the seventh episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, 49ers Museum curator and manager Beth Atlas discussed the process of creating the musuem, how the Hall of Fame statues are designed and sculpted and the ways the museum is bringing stories to the Faithful virtually in 2020.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 15 Recap

Reviewing everything from the 49ers matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsDAL, Roster Moves and Unscripted with Jimmie Ward

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 15 at AT&T Stadium.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Returns to Practice, PFF Names Four 49ers to Their Pro Bowl Rosters

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: David Carr Places One 49ers Player in Offensive Pro Bowl Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, PFF Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Kyle Shanahan shared injury and personnel updates, Pro Football Focus released updated player grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Morning Report: #WASvsSF Recap, 49ers Host Military Families for a Holiday Drive-In Movie Night

Reviewing everything from the 49ers matchup against the Washington Football Team and in partnership with USO Northern California, the 49ers welcomed 60 active duty and veteran military families for a holiday movie night.
news

Morning Report: Catching Up with Patrick Willis and Joe Staley, How to Watch #WASvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 14 vs. the Washington Football Team.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy G, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Other 49ers Players

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Six 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Lands in Top 3 Rookie Grades

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the Bills vs. 49ers Week 13 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Buffalo Bills and behind the scenes images from the team's setup in Arizona.
news

Morning Report: How to Watch #BUFvsSF and Game Preview

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 13 vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Advertising