Morning Report: 2021 Pro Bowl Roster Announced, Week 15 Player Grades

PFF's Team of the Week

Following the conclusion of Week 15 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. After a standout performance in Dallas, ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ was the only 49ers player to make the Week 15 roster. McGlinchey's 92.6 run blocking grade was the highest of any tackle in Week 15, earning him an 83.0 overall grade from the analytics site.