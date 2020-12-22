Morning Report: 2021 Pro Bowl Roster Announced, Week 15 Player Grades

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 22.
New and Notable
Three 49ers Selected to 2021 Pro Bowl
Three members of the San Francisco 49ers were voted into the 2021 Pro Bowl. Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams and Fred Warner each garnered votes from fans, coaches and their peers as selections into the NFL's All Star Game.
Check out some of the best photos of Williams, Warner and Juszczyk in action throughout the 2020 season.
Week 15 Pro Football Focus Player Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for five members of the 49ers who made an impact during the team's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Take a look at which 49ers stood out.
86.9 Overall Grade - Ahkello Witherspoon
83.0 Overall Grade - Mike McGlinchey
80.3 Overall Grade - Trent Williams
79.5 Overall Grade - Arik Armstead
79.1 Overall Grade - Laken Tomlinson
Read More >>>
PFF's Team of the Week
Following the conclusion of Week 15 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. After a standout performance in Dallas, Mike McGlinchey was the only 49ers player to make the Week 15 roster. McGlinchey's 92.6 run blocking grade was the highest of any tackle in Week 15, earning him an 83.0 overall grade from the analytics site.
Offense
QB: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
WR: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills
TE: Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
FLEX: Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
LT: Charles Leno Jr., Chicago Bears
LG: Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C: Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans
RG: Billy Turner, Green Bay Packers
RT: Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DI: DaQuan Jones, Tennessee Titans
EDGE: Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals
EDGE: Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions
LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals
LB: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills
CB: Chandon Sullivan, Green Bay Packers
CB: Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings
S: Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
S: Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers
FLEX D: Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Brandon Aiyuk has recorded 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in 9-of-10 games since Week 3. Aiyuk's 74.5 overall grade is the third-highest among all rookie wide receivers through 15 weeks.
--
In the seventh episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, 49ers Museum curator and manager Beth Atlas discussed the process of creating the musuem, how the Hall of Fame statues are designed and sculpted and the ways the museum is bringing stories to the Faithful virtually in 2020.
49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts