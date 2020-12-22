Arik Armstead, Mike McGlinchey Earn Top Grades vs. Cowboys

Despite the score, there were some bright spots in the San Francisco 49ers turnover-ridden matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted five 49ers who stood out during the Week 15 contest. Here's a look at who had top performances:

﻿Ahkello Witherspoon - 86.9 Overall Grade

Seeing reps at right corner with Jason Verrett out with a non-Covid illness, Witherspoon earned his highest-overall grade since his rookie season in 2017 (Week 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 90.4). The 49ers corner allowed just two catches on six targets for 13 yards on the day, including a pass breakup. Witherspoon allowed a passer rating of 42.4 against the Cowboys.

﻿Mike McGlinchey - 83.0 Overall Grade

McGlinchey earned the second-highest overall grade among all NFL tackles in Week 15 heading into "Monday Night Football." His 92.6 run blocking grade is the highest of any tackle in Week 15.

﻿Trent Williams - 80.3 Overall Grade

San Francisco's left tackle allowed just two quarterback pressures on 48 pass blocking snaps on Sunday. Williams has gone eight-straight games without allowing a sack. The veteran pass blocker still ranks second on the season among all tackles with an overall grade of 90.6 (David Bakhtiari - 91.7).

﻿Arik Armstead - 79.5 Overall Grade

Armstead notched seven quarterback pressures against the Cowboys, including both of the team's sacks on the day. He also notched two run stops and led the team with eight total tackles.

﻿Laken Tomlinson - 79.1 Overall Grade