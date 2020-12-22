Arik Armstead, Mike McGlinchey Earn Top Grades vs. Cowboys

Dec 21, 2020 at 04:47 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Despite the score, there were some bright spots in the San Francisco 49ers turnover-ridden matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted five 49ers who stood out during the Week 15 contest. Here's a look at who had top performances:

﻿Ahkello Witherspoon - 86.9 Overall Grade

Seeing reps at right corner with Jason Verrett out with a non-Covid illness, Witherspoon earned his highest-overall grade since his rookie season in 2017 (Week 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 90.4). The 49ers corner allowed just two catches on six targets for 13 yards on the day, including a pass breakup. Witherspoon allowed a passer rating of 42.4 against the Cowboys.

﻿Mike McGlinchey - 83.0 Overall Grade

McGlinchey earned the second-highest overall grade among all NFL tackles in Week 15 heading into "Monday Night Football." His 92.6 run blocking grade is the highest of any tackle in Week 15.

﻿Trent Williams - 80.3 Overall Grade

San Francisco's left tackle allowed just two quarterback pressures on 48 pass blocking snaps on Sunday. Williams has gone eight-straight games without allowing a sack. The veteran pass blocker still ranks second on the season among all tackles with an overall grade of 90.6 (David Bakhtiari - 91.7).

﻿Arik Armstead - 79.5 Overall Grade

Armstead notched seven quarterback pressures against the Cowboys, including both of the team's sacks on the day. He also notched two run stops and led the team with eight total tackles.

﻿Laken Tomlinson - 79.1 Overall Grade

Like Williams, Tomlinson also allowed just two pressures on 48 pass blocking snaps. His 78.7 overall grade on the season ranks eighth among qualifying guards.

Related Content

news

Three 49ers Selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk and Fred Warner garnered votes from fans, coaches and their peers around the league for NFL's All-star game.
news

Morning Report: 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 15 Recap

Reviewing everything from the 49ers matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
news

Kyle Shanahan and 49ers 'Extremely Frustrated' With Series of Turnovers; 7 Takeaways from 49ers Loss to Cowboys

Turnovers, the re-emergence of their ground game, a change at quarterback and other updates from the 49ers 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.
news

Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Verrett OUT in Week 15 Matchup Between 49ers and Cowboys

A look at who's in and who's out in the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Advertising