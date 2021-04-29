Morning Report: 2021 NFL Draft Edition

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft
The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here. After weeks of anticipation following the 49ers blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the third-overall pick, today's the day the 49ers will welcome its newest players to The Bay. While this year's draft will not look entirely like years before, NFL prospects and fans will be in attendance during the ceremony in Cleveland. It was recently announced that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated and will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players.
History Says Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch Not Afraid to Make Big Plays in NFL Draft
John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan aren't afraid to be aggressive using valuable assets. They've made six trades involving first-round picks since taking control of 49ers football operations in 2017, including a few blockbusters.
Some were made during the selection process itself, moving up the draft board for a coveted player or down slightly to acquire more picks in addition to a valued asset. Count Brandon Aiyuk, Fred Warner and Javon Kinlaw among the quality acquired with these higher-stakes trades.
On March 26, the 49ers made another move, giving the No. 12 overall pick, first-round selections in 2022 and 2023 and a 2022 third-round choice to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 slot and a significant amount of control incredibly rare to the NFL Draft process. Read More >>>
John Lynch Shares Intel on 49ers Decision at No. 3
The general manager joined 49ers senior team reporter Keiana Martin to discuss the team's decision with the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Watch the full video below. 👇
Where Does Daniel Jeremiah Have 49ers QB Options Ranked?
Heading into Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers nearly have their pick of the litter of top options coming out of this year's draft. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear they are looking for a starting quarterback following their pre-draft trade to jump to No. 3 overall, and they admitted to liking five options who may (or may not) be there by the time San Francisco is on the clock.
NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compiled his final list of the Top 50 prospects heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's a look at where Jeremiah ranked the top signal callers and their possible fit in San Francisco. Read More >>>
Say Cheese
Look back at all the quarterbacks the 49ers have selected in the NFL Draft throughout its storied history.
What the Analysts Are Saying
Over the course of the last few weeks, 49ers.com has reached out to some of the most respected national media members for their thoughts on what San Francisco will do with their third-overall pick. Since making the trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots in the draft, it became apparent the 49ers were looking to land one of the premier signal callers in this year's class.
49ers.com has been joined by seven media members who have weighed in on San Francisco's best option under center. Read what the analysts had to say or watch their full interviews below. 👇