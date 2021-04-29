Presented by

Morning Report: 2021 NFL Draft Edition

Apr 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, April 29.

New and Notable

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here. After weeks of anticipation following the 49ers blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the third-overall pick, today's the day the 49ers will welcome its newest players to The Bay. While this year's draft will not look entirely like years before, NFL prospects and fans will be in attendance during the ceremony in Cleveland. It was recently announced that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated and will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players.

Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft >>>

History Says Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch Not Afraid to Make Big Plays in NFL Draft

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan aren't afraid to be aggressive using valuable assets. They've made six trades involving first-round picks since taking control of 49ers football operations in 2017, including a few blockbusters.

Some were made during the selection process itself, moving up the draft board for a coveted player or down slightly to acquire more picks in addition to a valued asset. Count Brandon Aiyuk﻿, Fred Warner and Javon Kinlaw among the quality acquired with these higher-stakes trades.

On March 26, the 49ers made another move, giving the No. 12 overall pick, first-round selections in 2022 and 2023 and a 2022 third-round choice to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 slot and a significant amount of control incredibly rare to the NFL Draft process. Read More >>>

John Lynch Shares Intel on 49ers Decision at No. 3

The general manager joined 49ers senior team reporter Keiana Martin to discuss the team's decision with the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Watch the full video below. 👇

Where Does Daniel Jeremiah Have 49ers QB Options Ranked?

Heading into Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers nearly have their pick of the litter of top options coming out of this year's draft. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear they are looking for a starting quarterback following their pre-draft trade to jump to No. 3 overall, and they admitted to liking five options who may (or may not) be there by the time San Francisco is on the clock.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compiled his final list of the Top 50 prospects heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's a look at where Jeremiah ranked the top signal callers and their possible fit in San Francisco. Read More >>>

Say Cheese

Every Quarterback Drafted by the 49ers

Look back at all the quarterbacks the 49ers have selected in the NFL Draft throughout its storied history.

QB Y.A. Tittle 1951, Pick 3
1 / 30

QB Y.A. Tittle
1951, Pick 3

QB Hal Ledyard 1953, Pick 105
2 / 30

QB Hal Ledyard
1953, Pick 105

QB Pete Vann 1955, Pick 261
3 / 30

QB Pete Vann
1955, Pick 261

QB Earl Morrall 1956, Pick 2
4 / 30

QB Earl Morrall
1956, Pick 2

NFL/AP Images
QB John Brodie 1957, Pick 3
5 / 30

QB John Brodie
1957, Pick 3

Robert H. Houston/AP Images
QB Bob Waters 1960, Pick 83
6 / 30

QB Bob Waters
1960, Pick 83

QB Billy Kilmer 1961, Pick 11
7 / 30

QB Billy Kilmer
1961, Pick 11

Al Messerschmidt Archive/AP Images
QB George Mira 1964, Pick 15
8 / 30

QB George Mira
1964, Pick 15

CEK/AP Images
QB Steve Spurrier 1967, Pick 3
9 / 30

QB Steve Spurrier
1967, Pick 3

Peter Read Miller/AP Images
QB Joe Reed 1971, Pick 283
10 / 30

QB Joe Reed
1971, Pick 283

QB Dennis Morrison 1973, Pick 357
11 / 30

QB Dennis Morrison
1973, Pick 357

QB Tom Owen 1974, Pick 322
12 / 30

QB Tom Owen
1974, Pick 322

QB Scott Bull 1976, Pick 177
13 / 30

QB Scott Bull
1976, Pick 177

Peter Read Miller
QB Joe Montana 1979, Pick 82
14 / 30

QB Joe Montana
1979, Pick 82

QB Bryan Clark 1982, Pick 251
15 / 30

QB Bryan Clark
1982, Pick 251

QB John Paye 1987, Pick 275
16 / 30

QB John Paye
1987, Pick 275

QB Elvis Grbac 1993, Pick 219
17 / 30

QB Elvis Grbac
1993, Pick 219

Greg Trott/AP Images
QB Jim Druckenmiller 1997, Pick 26
18 / 30

QB Jim Druckenmiller
1997, Pick 26

Allen Kee
QB Giovanni Carmazzi 2000, Pick 65
19 / 30

QB Giovanni Carmazzi
2000, Pick 65

QB Tim Rattay 2000, Pick 212
20 / 30

QB Tim Rattay
2000, Pick 212

QB Brandon Doman 2002, Pick 163
21 / 30

QB Brandon Doman
2002, Pick 163

G. Newman Lowrance/AP Images
QB Ken Dorsey 2003, Pick 241
22 / 30

QB Ken Dorsey
2003, Pick 241

QB Cody Pickett 2004, Pick 217
23 / 30

QB Cody Pickett
2004, Pick 217

QB Alex Smith 2005, Pick 1
24 / 30

QB Alex Smith
2005, Pick 1

QB Nate Davis 2009, Pick 171
25 / 30

QB Nate Davis
2009, Pick 171

Greg Trott/AP Images
QB Colin Kaepernick 2011, Pick 36
26 / 30

QB Colin Kaepernick
2011, Pick 36

QB BJ Daniels 2013, Pick 237
27 / 30

QB BJ Daniels
2013, Pick 237

Paul Spinelli
QB Jeff Diskel 2016, Pick 207
28 / 30

QB Jeff Diskel
2016, Pick 207

QB C.J. Beathard 2017, Pick 104
29 / 30

QB C.J. Beathard

2017, Pick 104

Quarterbacks Not Pictured
30 / 30
What the Analysts Are Saying

Over the course of the last few weeks, 49ers.com has reached out to some of the most respected national media members for their thoughts on what San Francisco will do with their third-overall pick. Since making the trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots in the draft, it became apparent the 49ers were looking to land one of the premier signal callers in this year's class.

49ers.com has been joined by seven media members who have weighed in on San Francisco's best option under center. Read what the analysts had to say or watch their full interviews below. 👇

