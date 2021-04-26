How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here. After weeks of anticipation following the 49ers blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the third-overall pick, welcoming new players to The Bay is only days away. While this year's draft will not look entirely like years before, NFL prospects and fans will be in attendance during the ceremony in Cleveland. It was recently announced that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated and will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players.
Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft:
Where Can I Watch the Draft?
The NFL Draft will be streamed live on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC. ESPN Deportes will also provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft.
What Time Does the Draft Start?
- Thursday, April 29: Round 1 (5 p.m. PT)
- Friday, April 30: Rounds 2-3 (4 p.m. PT)
- Saturday, May 1: Rounds 4-7 (9 a.m. PT)
What Picks Do the 49ers Have?
In early March, the 49ers were awarded a pair of compensatory draft picks, giving San Francisco a grand total of 9 selections.
Day 1 Picks
- Round 1, Pick 3
Day 2 Picks
- Round 2, Pick 43
- Round 3, Pick 102
Day 3 Picks
- Round 4, Pick 117
- Round 5, Pick 155
- Round 5, Pick 172
- Round 5, Pick 180
- Round 6, Pick 194
- Round 7, Pick 230
49ers Draft HQ
Stay up to date with all the latest 49ers draft news, including mock drafts, analysis, interviews and more at 49ers.com/draft.
Countdown to Draft presented by Mountain Mike's Pizza
Join 49ers senior team reporter Keiana Martin, NBC Sports Bay Area and former 49ers defensive tackle Ian Williams, special guest Nick Bosa and NFL insiders for Countdown to Draft presented by Mountain Mike's Pizza on Thursday, April 29, starting at 4:25 p.m. PT. Streaming live on 49ers.com, 49ers App and YouTube, the show will take a deep dive into the 2021 NFL Draft and the prospects that the 49ers could select with the No. 3 overall pick.
NFL Draft-A-Thon
The NFL will again host the annual Draft-a-Thon, a fundraiser that drives awareness and action to close critical gaps at the intersection of pandemic recovery and our hardest hit communities. Draft-a-Thon will raise funds on behalf of four national nonprofit organizations that are supporting underserved communities in these areas: The Digital Divide in education, health disparities, food insecurity and mental health.
Draft-a-Thon will simultaneously come to life via Draft-a-Thon LIVE, a social livestream, hosted by NFL Network's Kay Adams. During the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft, NFL players, legends, celebrities and additional guests will help rally NFL fans to raise awareness and funds for the four organizations the NFL is supporting on the path to pandemic recovery.
Learn more at nfl.com/DraftaThon.
NBC Sports Bay Area Draft Coverage
NBC Sports Bay Area will have shows Monday through Wednesday featuring 49ers insiders such as Matt Maiocco, Greg Papa and Jennifer Lee Chan, as well as podcasts, articles and Facebook live events all throughout the week leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. Learn more about the coverage here.