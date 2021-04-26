How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here. After weeks of anticipation following the 49ers blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the third-overall pick, welcoming new players to The Bay is only days away. While this year's draft will not look entirely like years before, NFL prospects and fans will be in attendance during the ceremony in Cleveland. It was recently announced that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated and will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players.