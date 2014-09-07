Michael Crabtree Active Against Dallas Cowboys

Sep 07, 2014 at 05:40 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced list of inactive players on Sunday did not include wide receiver Michael Crabtree (calf). The Texas native was active for his homecoming against the Dallas Cowboys.

After missing practice on Wednesday, Crabtree returned to the field on Thursday and Friday, but was listed as questionable. 

At right guard, Alex Boone was active. He and Joe Looney were potential starters for the 49ers at the position. 

With defensive tackle Ray McDonald active for the 49ers, fellow defensive tackle Garrett Celek was one of the seven inactives.

Along with Carradine, San Francisco announced the following inactive players:

QB Josh Johnson

WR Quinton Patton

CB Chris Cook

T Anthony Davis

C Marcus Martin

DT Quinton Dial

Dallas' are as follows:

QB Dustin Vaughan

LB Korey Toomer

DE Jack Crawford

OT Donald Hawkins

OT Darrion Weems

DE Anthony Spencer

DT Terrell McClain

