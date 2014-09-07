Michael Crabtree Active Against Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers announced list of inactive players on Sunday did not include wide receiver Michael Crabtree (calf). The Texas native was active for his homecoming against the Dallas Cowboys.
After missing practice on Wednesday, Crabtree returned to the field on Thursday and Friday, but was listed as questionable.
At right guard, Alex Boone was active. He and Joe Looney were potential starters for the 49ers at the position.
With defensive tackle Ray McDonald active for the 49ers, fellow defensive tackle Garrett Celek was one of the seven inactives.
Along with Carradine, San Francisco announced the following inactive players:
QB Josh Johnson
WR Quinton Patton
CB Chris Cook
T Anthony Davis
C Marcus Martin
DT Quinton Dial
Dallas' are as follows:
QB Dustin Vaughan
LB Korey Toomer
DE Jack Crawford
OT Donald Hawkins
OT Darrion Weems
DE Anthony Spencer
DT Terrell McClain
49ERS.COM SUGGESTS________
- READ: Crabtree Returns Home to Dallas
- READ: 10 Facts on 49ers-Cowboys Rivalry
- READ: Ellington, Bethea Change Uniform Numbers
- READ: 10 Bold Predictions
- READ: Notable Former 49ers and Cowboys
- READ: 49ers to Debut Two TV Shows
- READ: Bethea Hints at Week 1 Return
- READ: 49ers Sign Osgood, Place Dorsey on IR
- READ: C.J. Spillman Signs with Cowboys
- READ: Meet the 49ers 2014 Rookie Class