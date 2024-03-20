 Skip to main content
Leonard Floyd Lands in the Bay, Netflix's 'Receiver' Reveal and More | 1st & 10

Mar 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

DL Leonard Floyd
DL Leonard Floyd

DL Jordan Elliott
DL Jordan Elliott

LB De'Vondre Campbell
LB De'Vondre Campbell

OL Brandon Parker
OL Brandon Parker

DL Yetur Gross-Matos
DL Yetur Gross-Matos

CB Isaac Yiadom
CB Isaac Yiadom

CB Chase Lucas
CB Chase Lucas

