Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell 

The San Francisco 49ers have added another veteran to its linebacker corps, signing De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year deal on Monday. Campbell comes to The Bay after a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers (2021-2023), which includes a First-Team All-Pro selection during the 2021 season. Reinforcement at the linebacker position is crucial with defensive playmaker Dre Greenlaw recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Super Bowl LVIII and Oren Burks signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.