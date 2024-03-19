 Skip to main content
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell 

Mar 19, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers have added another veteran to its linebacker corps, signing De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year deal on Monday. Campbell comes to The Bay after a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers (2021-2023), which includes a First-Team All-Pro selection during the 2021 season. Reinforcement at the linebacker position is crucial with defensive playmaker Dre Greenlaw recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Super Bowl LVIII and Oren Burks signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Campbell Career Statistics

  • In 2023, Campbell appeared in two regular season games and recorded 1.0 sack, 16 total tackles, two quarterback hits and two passes defensed.
  • Over the course of his eight-year career, Campbell has appeared in 115 games (110 starts) and registered 778 tackles, 28 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
  • Campbell was part of the 2016 Atlanta Falcons team that appeared in Super Bowl LI. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was also a part of that team, serving as the Falcons offensive coordinator at the time.
  • He is a former fourth-round pick, selected 115th overall out of the University of Minnesota, in the 2016 NFL Draft.

