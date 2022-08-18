Lance Links Up with his Alma Mater; Marshall Makes it to 49ers Joint Practice

It is widely known that 49ers fans travel well, and it turns out that Trey Lance fans do too. On Thursday, San Francisco's starting quarterback had 115 special guests at practice dressed in head-to-toe orange and black. The crew was bussed in from his alma mater of Marshall High School, located just 150 miles from the Minnesota Vikings TCO Performance Center. Coaches, staff and current Tigers football players attended practice and had a meet-and-greet with the 49ers QB1 immediately after the conclusion of team drills.

"It means a ton," Lance said. "I'm super thankful to the Vikings for setting it up. It's just an opportunity to see those guys that are going through what I went through. It doesn't seem like that long ago. I'm just super thankful."

Lance's first embrace was with Marshall's head football coach, Terry Bahlmann. The two shared a moment before No. 5 greeted the rest of the Tigers.