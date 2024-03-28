 Skip to main content
Advertising

Kittle, Ward Injury Updates, Rule Changes and More from the NFL Annual Meeting | 1st & 10

Mar 28, 2024 at 09:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:40 - 49ers sign LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year deal
  • 3:00 - President of football operations/general manager John Lynch's evaluation of the team's free agency moves
  • 5:30 - Injury updates on CB Charvarius Ward, TE George Kittle, LB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga
  • 9:00 - Lynch shares insight on discussions with WR Brandon Aiyuk
  • 10:20 - Discussing some of the NFL's rule changes for the 2024 season
  • 13:50 - Recapping where the 49ers land in post-free agency power rankings

Related Links

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2024 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Leonard Floyd
1 / 20

DL Leonard Floyd

Matt Durisko/AP
DL Leonard Floyd
2 / 20
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
DL Earnest Brown IV
3 / 20

DL Earnest Brown IV

Ric Tapia/AP Images
DL Earnest Brown IV
4 / 20

DL Earnest Brown IV

Abbie Parr/AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
5 / 20

DL Raymond Johnson III

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
6 / 20

DL Raymond Johnson III

Julio Cortez/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
7 / 20

DL Jordan Elliott

Kirk Irwin/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
8 / 20

DL Jordan Elliott

Emilee Chinn/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
9 / 20
Gary McCullough/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
10 / 20

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Brian Westerholt/AP
LB De'Vondre Campbell
11 / 20

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Matt Patterson/AP
LB De'Vondre Campbell
12 / 20

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Stacy Bengs/AP
CB Chase Lucas
13 / 20

CB Chase Lucas

Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP
CB Chase Lucas
14 / 20

CB Chase Lucas

Rick Osentoski/AP
OL Brandon Parker
15 / 20

OL Brandon Parker

Kirk Irwin/AP
OL Brandon Parker
16 / 20

OL Brandon Parker

Joe Robbins/AP
CB Isaac Yiadom
17 / 20

CB Isaac Yiadom

Peter Joneleit/AP
CB Isaac Yiadom
18 / 20

CB Isaac Yiadom

Tyler Kaufman/AP
LB Ezekiel Turner
19 / 20

LB Ezekiel Turner

Abbie Parr/AP
LB Ezekiel Turner
20 / 20

LB Ezekiel Turner

Logan Bowles/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Leonard Floyd Lands in the Bay, Netflix's 'Receiver' Reveal and More | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers second wave of free agency signings, the reveal of Netflix's "Receiver" featuring TE George Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel Sr. and the 49ers remaining roster needs on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

First Wave of Free Agent Signings and 49ers Roster Moves | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest free agent signings, contract extensions and player departures on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the Combine, Front Office Moves and Draft Approach | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest updates from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the team's current draft pick breakdown and approach to a first-round pick on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Latest Offseason Moves and Previewing the 2024 Season | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest roster and coaching changes and 2024 season opponents on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 2023 Season and 49ers Team Award Recipients | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers team award recipients, outlook on the Super Bowl LVIII loss and 2023 season on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Latest 49ers SB Practice Updates, Willis HOF Selection and NFL Honors | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest practice updates, NFL Honors Award recipients and Patrick Willis' Hall of Fame nod on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers Send-Off and Las Vegas Arrival Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers fan-filled send-off from Levi's® Stadium, the team's arrival in Las Vegas and Wilks' scouting report on the Chiefs on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

A Look Back at the Chiefs-49ers SB LIV Matchup with Tracy Sandler | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers approach to their second Super Bowl matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the biggest takeaways from Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Super Bowl LVIII First Look With Nick Wagoner and 49ers Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest injury updates on George Kittle and Ambry Thomas and get an insider's perspective on the 49ers-Chiefs matchup with ESPN's Nick Wagoner on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

NFC Championship Victory Monday and Recap of 49ers 34-31 Win Over Lions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers historic come-from-behind victory over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game and the team's reaction to their first Super Bowl berth since 2019 on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Michael Vick Breaks Down #DETvsSF NFC Championship Game Matchup | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Associated Press awards finalists and get a breakdown of the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game matchup from Michael Vick on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising