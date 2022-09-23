Kittle Cleared; Armstead, McKivitz Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report 

We are officially two days out from tight end George Kittle 's 2022 regular season debut. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan , Kittle is "good to go," for "Sunday Night Football" against the Denver Broncos and fell off the San Francisco 49ers Friday injury report. The veteran tight end was dealing with a lingering groin injury he suffered in the days leading up to the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

"He means a ton in both (passing and blocking game)," Shanahan said. "Kittle has been one of our better players here over the years. When he is out there, he is a huge deal for us, and we have to get him back into football shape, just because he hasn't played in a little bit. He helps us in every facet of the game."