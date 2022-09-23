Presented by

Kittle Cleared; Armstead, McKivitz Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report 

Sep 23, 2022 at 02:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

We are officially two days out from tight end George Kittle's 2022 regular season debut. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Kittle is "good to go," for "Sunday Night Football" against the Denver Broncos and fell off the San Francisco 49ers Friday injury report. The veteran tight end was dealing with a lingering groin injury he suffered in the days leading up to the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

"He means a ton in both (passing and blocking game)," Shanahan said. "Kittle has been one of our better players here over the years. When he is out there, he is a huge deal for us, and we have to get him back into football shape, just because he hasn't played in a little bit. He helps us in every facet of the game."

Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (ankle) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot) are both questionable for Sunday. Shanahan confirmed that Armstead has not practiced at all this week. McKivitz was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Below is the complete Week 3 Practice Participation and Game Status Report:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

  • DL Arik Armstead (foot) - Questionable
  • OL Colton McKivitiz (ankle) - Questionable
  • OL Daniel Brunskill - Out
  • RB Ty Davis-Price - Out
  • TE Tyler Kroft - Out

Denver Broncos

  • Did Not Practice: WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), DE Dre'Mont Jones (neck), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder), LB Josey Jewell (calf, knee), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), T Billy Turner (knee)
  • Full Participation in Practice: DE Randy Gregory (knee), WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), DT Mike Purcell (elbow), G Dalton Risner (elbow), S Caden Sterns (hip), CB Patrick Surtain II (shoulder), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist)

Status Report:

  • WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) - Questionable
  • LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)- Questionable
  • WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip) - Questionable
  • WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder) - Questionable
  • LB Josey Jewell (calf, knee) - Questionable
  • DE Dre'Mont Jones (neck) - Questionable
  • G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) - Questionable
  • DT Mike Purcell (elbow) - Questionable
  • CB Patrick Surtain II (shoulder) - Questionable
  • T Billy Turner (knee) - Questionable
  • CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) - Out

