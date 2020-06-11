Morning Report: Kendrick Bourne Sets 2020 Goals, 49ers Players Sign Petition to End Qualified Immunity, Third-Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers headlines for Thursday, June 11.
Kendrick Bourne Sets 'Legendary' Goals
Heading into Year 4, Kendrick Bourne shared a photo on Instagram of his goals for the 2020 season.
- Be a starter
- Always be a leader
- Wake up early
- Win a Super Bowl
- 1K WR
- Be Legendary
Bourne has been updating his followers with his workouts throughout the offseason, using motivational messages like ,"Put my faith in the grind, I kno what's on the other side!" The receiver ascended into one of San Francisco's more reliable pass catchers in 2019, tying a team-high five receiving touchdowns during the regular season. Read More >>>
George Kittle, Arik Armstead and Several Other 49ers Sign Petition to End Qualified Immunity
Arik Armstead, Ronald Blair III, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Jaquiski Tartt, Mitch Wishnowsky, former 49ers linebacker Takeo Spikes, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, tight ends coach Jon Embree, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive assistant Katie Sowers joined over 1400 members from the NFL, NBA and MLB urging the passing of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act. "It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley Bill," the letter to Congress reads. "When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law." Click here to learn more.
NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame Host Third Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit
In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the NFL announced on Wednesday that the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23. NFL and NCAA assistant coaches will take part in the two-day program to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives. In its third year, the program will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches, and college football coaches including: 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew.