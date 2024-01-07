Juszczyk Active, Purdy and McCaffrey OUT vs. Rams; Inactives for #LARvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will play the final game of the regular season without their starting quarterback and with several key playmakers sidelined. The decision to rest sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy, star running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), safety Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/knee), among others, was announced earlier in the week in an effort to get the 49ers in the best shape headed into the NFC Divisional Round.

San Francisco's current injury list allowed for just one healthy scratch given the 53-man roster and the minimum 46 active players required to dress for the game, so Purdy is the 49ers only healthy scratch of Week 18. It will be quarterback Sam Darnold getting the start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, fullback Kyle Juszczyk (illness), who was a late addition to the injury list will be active.

With the first round Bye and home field advantage secured, the stakes of this regular season finale is lower stakes than in years past, and that is also the case for their opponent. The Rams are taking a similar approach to the 49ers and resting their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and several important members of his supporting cast.