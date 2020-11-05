Jordan Reed, Aaron Jones ACTIVE Thursday Night in #GBvsSF

Jordan Reed will make his anticipated return to the field on Thursday night. The 49ers announced Reed has been activated off the Injured Reserve List ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The tight end makes a timely return as it was announced on Monday that George Kittle is likely to miss up to eight weeks with a foot fracture. Reed is making his own return from a knee injury suffered in the 49ers Week 3 win over the New York Giants.

He caught nine passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns over his two contests with San Francisco during Kittle's two-game absence earlier this year.

The 49ers are already short on pass catchers with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) OUT and Brandon Aiyuk adding to Kendrick Bourne on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Left tackle Trent Williams joins Aiyuk and Bourne as another member of the 49ers who will not suit up on Thursday.

Wide receiver Richie James is set to make a return after missing two games with an ankle injury. Additionally, safety Jaquiski Tartt will be on hand for the matchup after being sidelined in Week 6 with a groin injury.

As for the Packers, running back Aaron Jones was questionable heading into the contest with a calf injury, and is set to play. Similar to Reed, it's likely the Packers will be cautious in his return and monitor his workload. Green Bay is currently without backups Jamaal Williams and rookie A.J. Dillon due to being placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.