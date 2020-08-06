Morning Report: Jimmy G on the 49ers Offense in 2020, Raheem Mostert Says Team Has 'Unfinished Business, Brandon Aiyuk's YAC Ranking in Power Five

After 'Productive' Season, Jimmy Garoppolo Believes Experience and Added Talent Will Benefit 49ers in 2020

Following his first full season as an NFL starter, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ received quite a bit of criticism despite coming in third in the league in yards per attempt (8.4), fifth in completion percentage (69.1), sixth in touchdown passes (27) and eighth in quarterback rating (102.0). "I thought it was a productive year," Garoppolo said. "Obviously, didn't finish the way we wanted to, but I think there's a lot of things that went well for us. A thing that I always take pride in is being an accurate quarterback. The more accurate you are, the more yards after catch your guys can go get for you. So, in our offense, it's putting the ball in the right spot (and) putting it in the right timing of the play. It's little things like that, that go a long way in our offense. So, I think I was pretty happy with everything how it went. We just want to want the last game of the season to turn out a little differently."