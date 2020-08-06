Presented by

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Jimmy G on the 49ers Offense in 2020, Raheem Mostert Says Team Has 'Unfinished Business, Brandon Aiyuk's YAC Ranking in Power Five

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 6.

New and Notable

After 'Productive' Season, Jimmy Garoppolo Believes Experience and Added Talent Will Benefit 49ers in 2020

Following his first full season as an NFL starter, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ received quite a bit of criticism despite coming in third in the league in yards per attempt (8.4), fifth in completion percentage (69.1), sixth in touchdown passes (27) and eighth in quarterback rating (102.0). "I thought it was a productive year," Garoppolo said. "Obviously, didn't finish the way we wanted to, but I think there's a lot of things that went well for us. A thing that I always take pride in is being an accurate quarterback. The more accurate you are, the more yards after catch your guys can go get for you. So, in our offense, it's putting the ball in the right spot (and) putting it in the right timing of the play. It's little things like that, that go a long way in our offense. So, I think I was pretty happy with everything how it went. We just want to want the last game of the season to turn out a little differently."

Now heading into an anything-but-normal 2020 season, Garoppolo thinks the 49ers offense is built to adapt to the hurdles ahead, adding ﻿Trent Williams﻿, first-round pick ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, and seeing the returns of ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, ﻿Trent Taylor﻿ and ﻿Jalen Hurd﻿. Read More >>>

With 'Unfinished Business' Propelling 49ers, Raheem Mostert Desires to be a 'Feared' Running Back in 2020

Ascending to the spotlight at the end of the 49ers 2019 campaign, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ put up a team-leading 772 rushing yards to close out the season. A perennial special teams player, cut from six teams before landing in San Francisco in 2016, Mostert's mindset has always pushed him forward. Now looking to build off of a strong 2019 season, the back has his sights set on a starting spot and a heavier workload. "I just want to go out there and be dominant," Mostert said. "When I step out onto that field, I want everybody to say 'that's a bad Mo-Fo. He's somebody that we can't take lightly.' I want to put fear in other teams' eyes and that's my mindset. Even when I'm playing gunner, I just want people to know I'm the best special teams player to ever play this game. And that's the mindset I'm going have at running back. I want them to know I'm the best running back to ever play this game." Read More >>>

Power-Five Wide Receivers with 300+ Yards After Contact in 2019

San Francisco traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ with the 25th-overall pick. In 2019, the wideout appeared in 12 games at Arizona State and recorded 65 receptions for 1,192 yards. Where Aiyuk seems to fit best in Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme will be the numbers he puts up in yards after contact. Pro Football Focus released a list of the six receivers in the Power Five with 300+ yards after contact last season, with Aiyuk coming in at No. 2.

Power Five WRs with 300+ Yards After Contact:

  • Ja'Marr Chase - 431 Yards (2021 Draft Class)
  • Brandon Aiyuk - 378 Yards (25th-overall, San Francisco 49ers)
  • CeeDee Lamb - 376 Yards (17th-overall, Dallas Cowboys)
  • Devin Duvernay - 352 Yards (92nd-overall, Baltimore Ravens)
  • DeVonta Smith - 322 Yards (2021 Draft Class)
  • Justin Jefferson - 316 Yards (22nd-overall, Minnesota Vikings)

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ earned an 85.5 run defense grade for 2019, the 5th-highest mark among safeties.

--

﻿Fred Warner﻿ spoke to the media yesterday on a video conference to discuss what ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ brings to the entire defense, reviewed the pros and cons of a cancelled preseason and evaluated the team's COVID testing procedures. Watch now >>>

--

For a limited time only, bid on custom designed Nike Vapor Jet gloves signed by Jerry Rice during the 49ers Foundation Dig for Gold Auction. Check out these and other one-of-a-kind items available at 49ers.com/DigForGold.

Quote Worthy

Some Good News

Military service members across Northern California are serving on the frontlines to help with COVID-19 relief. The 49ers teamed up with USAA and USO Northern California to provide care packages in support and appreciation of our troops. Showing his support for the initiative, offensive lineman and Captain with the 140th Colorado Air National Guard ﻿Ben Garland﻿ shared a message to say thank you. To learn more or find out how you can make an impact, go to northerncalifornia.uso.org.

